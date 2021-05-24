Russian Army's Aleut All-terrain Vehicle Can Take On the Toughest Challenges
The ARMY military-technical forum in Russia is a complex event and a great opportunity for the latest military innovations to be officially presented. According to an Eastern Military District statement, this year’s edition takes place at the Vostochny airfield, in Ulan-Ude, and it sounds like it’s going to be an exciting one, since a variety of weapon systems, military vehicles and technologies will be displayed, some of which for the first time.www.autoevolution.com