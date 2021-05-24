newsbreak-logo
Lovina's Amish Kitchen: A newborn foal and a birthday celebration

Times Reporter
Cover picture for the articleIt is such a pleasant morning outside. The temperature is just right. Foremost on my mind today is my husband Joe’s cousin Carolyn and Jonas Jr. and family. Their 4-year-old daughter Barbara was laid to rest yesterday. Such a tragedy — a life so young was taken, but God makes no mistakes. That is the only comfort sometimes, knowing he needed another angel. Little Barbara and several other little girls crossed the highway going from the wedding reception to the wedding church across the road. These little girls were safely across walking behind their big sisters. They decided they wanted to go back to the reception instead and turned to go back across the highway before the older sisters saw them. The last one across was Barbara and she was hit by a passing vehicle. Oh, the pain of seeing your child lifeless. Our hearts go out to Barbara’s family and to the 82-year-old man who was driving the vehicle. As with son-in-law Mose’s accident there are so many “what ifs.” Only God knows why, and it was his timing for their death. Our sympathy to the family.

