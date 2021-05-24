newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

How to learn graphic design online, wherever you are

By Tom May
creativeboom.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShillington, one of our favourite providers of a short and intensive design course, took the leap last year to launch its first-ever online offering. And this means that, going forward, their excellent courses have become more accessible than ever. Now, anyone around the world can get trained online with the original graphic design bootcamp.

www.creativeboom.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graphic Design#Us West#Online Students#Live Online#Online Education#Works Students#Organisation#Us West Coast#Online Study Tips#Written Feedback#Teaching#One To One Zoom#Communication#Canvas#Realistic Deadlines#Advice#Practical Necessity#Incredible Portfolios#Briefs#To Do Lists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Education
News Break
Technology
Country
Japan
Related
Emporia, KSEmporia gazette.com

Graphic Design Technology students showcase branding skills

Students in the Graphic Arts Technology program at Flint Hills Technical College had a chance to show off their branding and marketing skills during the Graphic Arts Technology Spring Student Showcase Thursday evening. Each student is charged with the task of creating a business to practice the fundamentals of design...
Designshillingtoneducation.com

11 Reasons Why Graphic Designers Love Teaching at Shillington

Teachers are the ones who inspire, encourage and bring out the best in ourselves even when confidence is low. At Shillington, our teachers do all that and more. All practising graphic designers — they bring with them diverse and rich industry experience to shape the creatives of the future. Design education has never been more relevant, and the brilliant minds we have on board at Shillington love to share their knowledge.
Googlearxiv.org

How to organize an online conference -- Lessons learned from Cool Stars 20.5 (virtually cool)

The virtual meeting was a success. Several people told us that this was "the best virtual meeting they had seen so far", which, a year into the pandemic and without a commercial provider in the back, is a great success. The biggest point of criticism was the timing: We had programming from UTC 17:00-22:00 (evening and night in central Europe, afternoon on the US East Coast, during the day in South America and on the US West coast, but in the middle of the night for Asia and Australia). There is no good solution, but at least some variation in session time might go a long way to make it easier for all to attend at least some sessions. Feedback also indicates that the schedule was too compressed. Poster sessions and social contacts with the tool Gathertown worked out really well for all that used it. Our way of combining several services (Zoom for plenary and break-out rooms, Zenodo for uploading and viewing posters and proceedings, Google forms for registration and abstract submission, gathertown) allowed for a very low-cost meeting with little overhead (total cost: 600 $ for gathertown, zoom was provided through an institutional subscription, just 4 people on the LOC).
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

French Fashion Organizations Launch Online Directory for Designers

ONE STOP: Marking another step in the digitalization of fashion, two leading French industry organizations have developed an online directory for emerging fashion brands. The Fashion Ecosystem is an interactive web site that provides information about every aspect of business, from funding to incubation, training, export, manufacturing, digital development and communication. It references more than 270 solutions, systems and organizations.
Newark, DEThe Review

How online learning is affecting students’ eyes

With everything from school and work to social events being shifted online, students are spending more time than ever in front of screens. Hours of screen time can have a negative effect on one’s eyes, and there are some important steps that can be taken to take better care of them.
LifestylePosted by
Creative Bloq

Communitea presents 55 awesome graphic design prints about tea

Where can you find 55 prints by 55 brilliant artists, all on theme of tea? Why, at The Communitea Shop, of course. This delightful new initiative is raising funds for London Chinese Community Centre (LCCC) whilst countering the issue of anti-Asian hate. In partnership with Roomfifty, Communitea is offering tea-inspired...
DesignBrit + Co

Calling All Graphic Designers: We Want To Share Your Art With The World

Those with a creative eye know firsthand that inspiration is all around us. Whether you're energized by the earth tones of nature, a color-filled walk through a local farmer's market, or even by a quick scroll through Instagram, you never know what might spark a new creative project. In the...
EntertainmentPosted by
DFW Community News

Graphic Design Movie Premiere

On Monday, May 10 the Graphic Design class showcased their PSA videos in a movie premiere. The classroom was decorated with the movie posters that the groups created to advertise their videos and the movies were presented on the large tv. The students planned, acted, and edited their videos for the majority of the fourth quarter. The PSA videos covered several topics like bullying, social media, speeding, pollution and drunk driving. These videos intend to warn and educate those who watch and try to help them not make the same mistakes as those in the videos. Leading into the classroom was a 15-foot red carpet and inside students were provided with popcorn and beverages. After watching all of the movies, groups were given awards for their videos. When asked about the event graphic design teacher April Doyle stated “The first year we began learning Premiere Pro, I decided it would be fun to showcase the videos like an Oscar Night since none of the teams had seen each other’s videos. I added a movie poster design as part of the project to help “market” the upcoming attractions. Then, to make it more fun, we invite outside guests, have popcorn and awards. It’s a great way to end the year.” This event was also a reward to the class to celebrate all that they had learned and finishing the year of graphic design.
Interior Designthespruce.com

Best Online Interior Design Courses

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Online interior design courses equip you with the knowledge and skills that make up the foundation of home design and...
Video GamesRaspberry Pi

How to design a dungeon city

Dungeons started defining gaming from the moment Dungeons & Dragons set its fantasy adventures in underground caverns. And just as dungeons remain a staple of pen-and-paper gaming, so has our D&D-influenced industry been evolving the video game dungeon for almost half a century. The text-only underground spaces of Zork eventually led to the ill-lit corridors of Dungeon Master and Eye of the Beholder, and from there to the architectural delights of Ultima Underworld, the undead-infested crypts of Skyrim, and the claustrophobia of Rogue and Diablo.
Hacker Noon

How To Remember Design Patterns

I just recently read the book « Design patterns: Elements Of Reusable Object-Oriented Software » by the gang of four. And while the code was hard to understand, it really is a reference book that I can't recommend enough. That is why I would like to share what I took from it as well as how it helped me improve my coding skills and most importantly what I did to remember most of the designs I saw.
Marketscoroflot.com

SENIOR PACKAGING/GRAPHIC DESIGNER

We manufacturer fitness accessories which include yoga mats, dumbells , foam rollers , jump ropes, resistance bands . Creating unique packaging is what sells our product at the retail level. - CREATE SEVERAL DESIGN DIRECTIONS FOR PACKAGING FOR EACH BRAND TO PRESENT TO RETAILERS. - CREATE LOGO DESIGN. - CREATING...
New York City, NYfashionista.com

Good Light Is Seeking A Graphic Design Intern In New York, NY

Good light is beauty beyond the binary. We are an early stage, venture-backed company focused on moving culture forward by promoting a more inclusive definition of beauty through product and purpose. We strive to reflect the diversity and fluidity of the world we live in today. About the role. good...
Designers & CollectionsThrive Global

Ana Guimaraes of Luxella Design: “You never fail if you learn from it ”

I would encourage businesses, both big and small, to do better about packaging. Now more than ever, using recyclable materials, eliminating plastic, and reducing the carbon footprint is extremely important. Although it is difficult for a small businesses to find a company that wants to produce limited quantities of sustainable packaging, an obstacle my business has faced, it is our responsibility to do our part to protect our planet.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Convolutional Block Design for Learned Fractional Downsampling

The layers of convolutional neural networks (CNNs) can be used to alter the resolution of their inputs, but the scaling factors are limited to integer values. However, in many image and video processing applications, the ability to resize by a fractional factor would be advantageous. One example is conversion between resolutions standardized for video compression, such as from 1080p to 720p. To solve this problem, we propose an alternative building block, formulated as a conventional convolutional layer followed by a differentiable resizer. More concretely, the convolutional layer preserves the resolution of the input, while the resizing operation is fully handled by the resizer. In this way, any CNN architecture can be adapted for non-integer resizing. As an application, we replace the resizing convolutional layer of a modern deep downsampling model by the proposed building block, and apply it to an adaptive bitrate video streaming scenario. Our experimental results show that an improvement in coding efficiency over the conventional Lanczos algorithm is attained, in terms of PSNR, SSIM, and VMAF on test videos.
Career Development & Adviceelearningindustry.com

Learning Leaders Global Online Forum

Our workplaces are changing in ways we have never before seen. As we continue to deal with the effects of the pandemic, we are challenged to build skills for supporting a return to the office while adapting to a “new normal.”. The Learning Leaders Global Online Forum is designed to...
Raleigh, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

Her Take: How Joseph “Headgraphix” Headen pushes the boundaries of what it means to be a graphic designer

Joseph “Headgraphix” Headen—a graphic designer, vegan chef, and social media and branding creative—is a prolific visual architect. Everything that Headen, who is based in Raleigh, touches seems to turn into gold. Like many millennials, he’s traded in a singular side hustle, instead embracing his many skill sets. By doing so, he has contributed to the Triangle’s creative scene in many ways, from helping brands and local hip-hop artists flourish to curating unique social experiences that are often directly influenced by hip-hop. His multi-hyphenate talents further prove the importance and fluidity of the graphic designer role.
Video GamesWonderHowTo

Learn C# & Start Designing Games & Apps

Learning different coding languages can be difficult. You spend so much time mastering one and getting used to thinking along the channels you need for it that learning something new can sometimes be more difficult than starting from scratch. Starting from scratch, notably, is also difficult. The Complete C# Programming...
Computersgitconnected.com

10 Robustness and Resiliency Design Patterns to Learn Today

Software is correct if it acts as specified. It is robust if it can take a high load until it goes down. Software is resilient if it can go back to normal after a disruption. The disruption could be a power outage, a temporary network outage, a full disk, or a web service that is temporarily not reachable. There are patterns to deal with those issues. Learn them, use them!
TechnologyPhoto & Video Tuts+

3 Top Motion Graphics Elements and Design Templates for DaVinci Resolve

Find creative elements and animations for DaVinci resolve to help you make outstanding video. Here are some of our favourites. 3 Top Motion Graphics Elements and Design Templates for DaVinci Resolve. Try out some of our best graphic element templates for DaVinci Resolve, available from Envato Market and Envato Elements.