Vermont Business Magazine Today, the Vermont Legislature sent to the governor, S15, a bill which makes universally mailed ballots a permanent feature of Vermont’s general elections. The bill also allows voters to fix or “cure” a ballot if it has been deemed defective. At his Tuesday press briefing, Governor Scott said he would sign the bill once it received the usual legal vetting and reached his desk. He also said he hopes that this type of voting will be expanded to all types of elections.