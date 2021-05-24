Special Weather Statement issued for Wallace by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-23 20:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wallace SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN WALLACE COUNTY UNTIL 315 AM MDT At 242 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles southeast of Sharon Springs, moving northeast at 35 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sharon Springs and Wallace.alerts.weather.gov