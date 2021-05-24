Family escapes house fire in Ogden

Regardless of the facts of this case, the Town of Ogden state must take responsibility for animal’s well-being and safety while they are in their care. However, the Town of Ogden has a history of breed bias, which is evident based on the FOIL data requested during Vanessa’s case. In the surrounding NY towns (Pittsford, Fairport, Ontario County, Webster, Greece, Chili, & Gates- with a total population of 341,000), there has been only 1 court ordered K9 Euthanasia from 2018-2020. The Town of Ogden, which has a population of 20,000, has had 4 court ordered K9 Euthanasias during that same time period. Last year, the NY Supreme Court accused the Town of Ogden of repeatedly misapplying the New York State Dangerous Dog Law with bias against certain breeds. End Breed Discrimination now in Ogden NOW!