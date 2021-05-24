newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Furious seven-run fourth inning comeback carries Washington softball to Super Regional berth

By Anthony Edwards The Daily
The Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacing a four-run deficit five innings away from a season-ending loss on its home dirt, the No. 16 seed Washington softball team believed. They believed that senior pitcher Gabbie Plain had enough in the tank to pitch a second consecutive complete game. They believed they were going to show out in front of their families inside Husky Softball Stadium. They believed they were going to eliminate the opposition. Most importantly, the Huskies believed that their season was going to continue.

www.dailyuw.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heather Tarr
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Meghan Beaubien
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College World Series#Game One#Home Field#Left Field#Michigan Stadium#Open Field#Super Regional#Wolverines#The Seattle Regional#Uw#Australian#Huskies#Seattle U#Husky Softball Stadium#Washington Career#Right Center Field#Sophomore Kelley Lynch#Junior Sami Reynolds#Junior Madison Huskey#Juniors Baylee Klingler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Seattle, WAchatsports.com

Seattle Mariners take it to the tribe and win series 3-1

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 14: Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners hits his first MLB hit for a two run home run against the Cleveland Indians during the third inning at T-Mobile Park on May 14, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Coming into the series...
Washington StateKUOW

Pandemic blog: Updates for Washington state

This post includes updates about Covid-19 in the Seattle area and Washington state. CovidWa.com: Not an official vaccine finder from the state, but the product of a former Microsoft developer who created a website to more easily find open vaccination appointments. As of Monday, May 17, the Washington State Department...
King County, WAMyNorthwest.com

Saturday’s Scores

Muckleshoot Tribal School 42, Evergreen Lutheran 40. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/. Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.