Furious seven-run fourth inning comeback carries Washington softball to Super Regional berth

Facing a four-run deficit five innings away from a season-ending loss on its home dirt, the No. 16 seed Washington softball team believed. They believed that senior pitcher Gabbie Plain had enough in the tank to pitch a second consecutive complete game. They believed they were going to show out in front of their families inside Husky Softball Stadium. They believed they were going to eliminate the opposition. Most importantly, the Huskies believed that their season was going to continue.