The sustainability of fake meat

Bill Gates, Microsoft’s founder and reportedly the fourth richest person on planet Earth, now claims to be a climate expert and an expert on climate change. Gates has written a book to solve the “climate crisis” titled “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: the Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need.” In an interview with MIT Technology Review, Gates said he thought all rich countries should move to 100 percent synthetic beef. He applauded two companies, Beyond Burgers and Impossible, which have made headlines with their plant-based burger alternatives in recent years. Not surprisingly, Gates is an investor in those companies, which produce artificial meat. Gates claims the battle against climate change is “an all-out effort, like a world war, but it’s us against greenhouse gases.” He urges regulation to force people to eat synthetic meat. Does that look like a way to further line his own pockets? I would say yes.