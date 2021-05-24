The COVID-19 bod: What did the pandemic do to us, physically?
Editor's note: This column contains explicit references to disordered eating, restrictive eating, and weight and may be triggering to some readers. With gyms closed and every other person baking sourdough bread, it’s no wonder that so many Americans have reported experiencing significant weight changes during our time at home. But not all change is bad — for some, this time was used to reclaim a fitness routine and finally nail down some healthy eating habits. But for others, being home with an endless supply of snacks often led to a losing battle with emotional eating.www.dailyuw.com