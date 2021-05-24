The COVID-19 bod: What did the pandemic do to us, physically?

QUESTION: "Where are all the studies and documentation on natural immunity and antibodies from people who recovered from the virus?" -- Rob Wesinger. ANSWER: "In terms of immunity post-infection, this has been studied globally, and there are studies available that let us know how long people are believed to have immunity after their infection. I think this is an area we're still learning about, because we've only had COVID-19 around for just over a year, but at this point, there is some indication that your immunity wanes, and, in fact, after 90 days, we consider you no longer immune from COVID-19 once you've been infected, so we do recommend that people get vaccinated, that this acquired immunity is going to be longer lasting and more protective than natural immunity, and certainly, it's much better to get the COVID-19 vaccine than to get COVID-19 infection, which can result in hospitalization, death and even long-term consequences, like breathing problems, even in young, healthy people."