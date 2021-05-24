Cancel
Tillamook County, OR

Letter: Fines free - Well- intentioned but misguided

By Covid-19
 26 days ago

The Tillamook Library's new "Fines Free" policy – eliminating fines for overdue books – is well-intentioned but mistaken. The claim is that fines "intimidate" people and prevent them from using the library. But how intimidating can twenty-five cents be?. "Fines Free" is a national movement promoted by big city libraries...

