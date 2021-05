(Pennock MN-) A benefit breakfast takes place Sunday for a Pennock woman stricken with brain cancer. 35-year-old Aleah Auge is currently undergoing treatment for Stage 4 glioblastoma brain cancer at The Mayo Clinic. Auge has two sons who attend KMS schools, and she is the daughter of Rick and Tracy Clark of New London. Her brother Ryane Clark was killed while serving in Afghanistan in 2010. The Pennock Lions Club is putting on a benefit breakfast to help the family with medical expenses Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pennock Fire Hall.