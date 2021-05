The Haus of Peace, a Watertown nonprofit for women and families, is planning to open its third house later this summer. “The need for our service has risen 75%, and that is due to COVID and just the level of abuse that has been going on,” said Sue Trepte, director of Watertown’s Haus of Peace. “Women want to stand up for themselves and say enough is enough. They are eager to break the cycle of abuse for themselves and their children.”