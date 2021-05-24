newsbreak-logo
Golf

One more thrill: Phil Mickelson wins at 50 in raucous PGA

 4 days ago

Standing on the 18th tee with a two-shot lead in a championship he refused to imagine himself winning, Phil Mickelson took one last violent swing with a driver - the club that betrayed him 15 years earlier in the U.S. Open. His tee shot Sunday in the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island...

Phil Mickelson Reportedly Accepts Special Invitation To Play In U.S. Open

Despite failing to qualify for the 2021 U.S. Open this June, five-time major winner Phil Mickelson will be in the field for the one major he’s never won. On Friday, Mickelson announced that he has accepted a special invitation to play at Torrey Pines. He cited his long-standing desire to win the U.S. Open as a major reason for accepting the invitation.
Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he's not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
Burns leads at Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas – Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again. Burns birdied six of his last eight holes Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17 under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.
Phil Mickelson shaky but takes one-shot lead at PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – Brooks Koepka can barely bend down to get his ball from the hole. Phil Mickelson is battling father time before our eyes. While the 2012 PGA Championship at Kiawah was a celebration of youthful virtuosity (Rory McIlroy), the 2021 PGA has become a drama of the human condition. It’s about scar tissue both literal and figurative, and man’s animating quest to catch up to his younger self.
Phil Mickelson MAKES HISTORY by winning the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island

Phil Mickelson has won the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, becoming golf's oldest ever major winner at the age of 50. Mickelson shot a final-round score of 1-over-par to secure his second PGA Championship title by two shots and in doing so, he joined Lee Trevino and Sir Nick Faldo on six major victories.
Spieth Takes Early Lead at Colonial, Tied With Sergio Garcia

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Phil Mickelson kept hearing congratulatory words as he made his way around Colonial, and there was a huge roar from the crowd when the PGA Championship winner made a long putt to finish his round. Jordan Spieth kept making birdies in the same group. Spieth...
Phil Mickelson Made History When He Became The Oldest Major Champ at 50 – How Much Has He Made in His

The sporting world has provided us with several inspirational stories over the years and it keeps on getting better. From Tiger Woods winning the Masters in 2019 to NFL QB Tom Brady lifting the Super Bowl for the 7th time, several athletes who have been written off have gone on to defy the odds to do something amazing. Another such incredible tale is that of pro golfer Phil Mickelson.
Senior PGA field finds inspiration from Mickelson's PGA win

TULSA, Okla. --  From Ryder Cup captains past and present to former winners at Southern Hills, the Senior PGA Championship offers a mix of inspiration and motivation all because of one eligible player who chose not to join them. Phil Mickelson will play on the PGA Tour at Colonial...
Phil Mickelson’s Message To Brooks Koepka Is Going Viral

The announcement of the second installment of “The Match” between the PGA’s and the NFL’s brightest stars brought about a healthy dose of smack talk on Wednesday. The star-studded event will pit recent PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady against “The Scientist” Bryson DeChambeau and 2020 NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.
Phil Mickelson to join Rocket Mortgage Classic lineup

The field for the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit has gotten a major boost, with news that World Golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson and fellow major championship winners Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson will join the lineup. Thursday's announcement comes just days after Mickelson won the PGA Championship, becoming...
Phil Mickelson is assured of at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, but he's not without merit. He has won five majors -- all of them except the U.S. Open -- to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour. He has been eligible for every U.S. Open dating to 1994, but the 50-year-old Mickelson has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking. He had said in February 2020, a month before golf shut down because of the pandemic, that he would not accept an exemption. He was prepared to go through 36-hole qualifying on June 7, a week before the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes.
BOB WEST ON GOLF — Mickelson thumbed his nose at Father Time’s aura

Old-timer Phil Mickelson was such an afterthought in the PGA Championship that betting odds on him were established as high as 300/1. Amazingly, some fool plopped down $1,000 on him to win. Mickelson, three weeks shy of turning 51, and the fool who bet on him, wound up with the...
Tim Cowlishaw: After defying Father Time at PGA Championship, Phil Mickelson looked mortal in first round of Charles Schwab Challenge

FORT WORTH, Texas — Ultimately, it’s all the same whether we are cheering Tom Brady for winning a Super Bowl at 43, marveling at LeBron James for remaining the most dominant playoff force in his 18th NBA season or, yes, gathered at the Colonial bright and early Thursday to watch Phil Mickelson unveil some 50-year-old magic tricks.
PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge Predictions and Betting Offers

Our PGA Tour betting expert brings you his Charles Schwab Challenge predictions and picks for the tournament, which begins Thursday at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. The Charles Schwab Challenge was rescheduled to mid-June last year and was the first event after the PGA Tour’s three-month hiatus due...
Phil Mickelson’s bag: How it compares to past wins at Colonial

Editor’s note: We filed this piece for PGATour.com’s Equipment Report. Following his improbable PGA Championship triumph, Phil Mickelson is right back in the thick of the action. Twice a champion at Colonial Country Club, Mickelson returns for the Charles Schwab Challenge. The 50-year-old’s current setup has certainly changed from the...