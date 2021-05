Lady Gaga is back in the U.S. after wrapping up House of Gucci in Rome for her first big event appearance in Los Angeles yesterday, and I must say, it is so nice to see our national treasure back in the states. Gaga made an appearance in West Hollywood for the 10th anniversary of her album Born This Way, with Mayor Lindsey P. Horvath who made May 23 Born This Way day. Gaga also got a key to the city—casual!