Golf

Column: Roars are back in golf, and so is Phil Mickelson

spotonflorida.com
 4 days ago

The roars were always going to come back at some point because nothing screams major championship golf more than well lubricated fans urging every shot to get in the hole on a Saturday afternoon. Phil Mickelson's return to form wasn't nearly as certain, though it gave spectators even... ★ FURTHER...

spotonflorida.com
Phil Mickelson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Golf
Related
Golfthespun.com

Phil Mickelson Reportedly Accepts Special Invitation To Play In U.S. Open

Despite failing to qualify for the 2021 U.S. Open this June, five-time major winner Phil Mickelson will be in the field for the one major he’s never won. On Friday, Mickelson announced that he has accepted a special invitation to play at Torrey Pines. He cited his long-standing desire to win the U.S. Open as a major reason for accepting the invitation.
GolfPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Phil Mickelson's PGA win was so great because it made absolutely no sense

This is the online version of our morning newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Let’s all be totally honest here – this time last week as we started looking at the PGA Championship none of us, not one(!), thought of putting the name Phil Mickelson even near a list of players who could lift the Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday afternoon.
GolfPosted by
WSB Radio

Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he's not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson receives SPECIAL exemption for US Open at Torrey Pines in June

Phil Mickelson has been given a special exemption to play in the US Open at Torrey Pines in June, a course located in the lefty's home city of San Diego, California. Mickelson has agonisingly finished second at the US Open six times in his career and it is the only major championship stopping him from being the sixth golfer in history to win all four majors.
TennisArkansas Online

Off the Wire

Phil Mickelson is assured of at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, but he's not without merit. He has won five majors -- all of them except the U.S. Open -- to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour. He has been eligible for every U.S. Open dating to 1994, but the 50-year-old Mickelson has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking. He had said in February 2020, a month before golf shut down because of the pandemic, that he would not accept an exemption. He was prepared to go through 36-hole qualifying on June 7, a week before the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes.
Golfnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Phil Mickelson turns back clock, leads PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson moved to the top of the leaderboard through the morning wave of golfers by shooting a 3-under-par 69 in Friday's second round of the PGA Championship at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, S.C. Now 50, Mickelson moved to 5 under for the tournament. His only PGA Championship...
GolfFrankfort Times

Spieth, Garcia open with 63s at Colonial; Mickelson 10 back

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Phil Mickelson kept hearing congratulatory words as he made his way around Colonial, and there was a huge roar from the crowd when the PGA Championship winner made a long putt to finish his round. Jordan Spieth kept making birdies in the same group. Spieth...
NFLnexttv.com

TNT Tees Up July ‘The Match’ Golf Event Featuring Phil Mickelson

Turner Sports and TNT will once again take to the greens in July for its Capital One’s The Match celebrity golf tournament, with this year’s version featuring 2021 PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson. The July 6 live event is the fourth of The Match events and will feature Mickelson and...
GolfDaily Breeze

Whicker: Phil Mickelson’s PGA victory raises his place among golf’s greats

Thirty years ago, the college kid took his chances of winning the Northern Telecom Open and dumped them into the Tucson desert. He triple-bogeyed the 14th hole, a par-five, thanks to two penalty strokes and two shots into the Lord’s own sand. He fell into fifth place. And why not? He was still 19 years old, better-suited for 54-hole events involving Arizona State. Nice story while it lasted. He’ll learn.
Golfchatsports.com

Phil Mickelson returns to Official World Golf Ranking top 50 with PGA win

Phil Mickelson’s record of consecutive weeks inside the Official World Golf Ranking’s top 50 ended in November 2019, at 1,353. He briefly ducked back in last summer, following a runner-up showing in Memphis, but promptly fell back and eventually drifted outside the top 100 – where he hadn’t been since 1993.
San Diego, CAprogolfweekly.com

Phil Mickelson To Design High-Tech Golf Facility at University of San Diego

University of San Diego’s Athletic Director Bill McGillis announced on Monday that Phil Mickelson has been contracted to design its new $2 million golf training facility. Located on the San Diego campus, the Purcell Family Short-Game Practice Facility will feature a natural turf short-game area, measuring over one-acre, and include a putting green, practice bunkers, fairway and rough area, allowing players to practice every shot in the bag.
Golfnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Golf Glance: Phil Mickelson goes for double dip; LPGA returns to Match Play

Field Level Media's Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours. LAST TOURNAMENT: PGA Championship (Phil Mickelson) THIS WEEK: Charles Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth, Texas, May 27-30 Course: Colonial Country Club (Par 70, 7,209 yards) Purse: $7.5M (Winner: $1.35M) Defending Champion: Daniel...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Phil Mickelson’s Message To Brooks Koepka Is Going Viral

The announcement of the second installment of “The Match” between the PGA’s and the NFL’s brightest stars brought about a healthy dose of smack talk on Wednesday. The star-studded event will pit recent PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady against “The Scientist” Bryson DeChambeau and 2020 NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.
Montana StateChicago Tribune

Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady will take on Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers in a televised golf match in Montana

HELENA, MONT. — The next edition of The Match will feature PGA Tour stars Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau and NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. The celebrity fundraising competition will be held at The Reserve golf course at Moonlight Basin in Montana on July 6 and will be televised on TNT starting at 5 p.m. EDT, Turner Sports announced Wednesday.
Detroit, MICrain's Detroit Business

Phil Mickelson to join Rocket Mortgage Classic lineup

The field for the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit has gotten a major boost, with news that World Golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson and fellow major championship winners Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson will join the lineup. Thursday's announcement comes just days after Mickelson won the PGA Championship, becoming...