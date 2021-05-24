newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Lilac Jelly? Who Knew This Was A Thing?

By Renee Nelson
Posted by 
92 Moose
92 Moose
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lilacs are plentiful at this time of the year; they are a Maine classic. Lilacs are lovely; they smell wonderful…even if they do make me sneeze a bit…they are such a solid sign spring is here, and the nice weather will be around for a while. What I did not know you could make an edible jelly out of lilacs. I was on Facebook this weekend when I noticed my friend and one of the nicest humans you could ever meet, Erin Fletcher, had made a couple of batches of lilac jelly. Wait…what?

92moose.fm
92 Moose

92 Moose

Augusta, ME
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
575K+
Views
ABOUT

92 Moose plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Weather#Lilac Jelly#Commonsencehome Com#Wallethub#Tripadvisor#Lilac Flowers#Honey#Lilacs#Smell#Spring#Time#Batches#Yum#Talk#Chemicals#Central Maine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Facebook
Related
Minneapolis, MNsouthernminn.com

The smell of lilacs take me back

I grew up in a very tiny home in a predominately Polish neighborhood in northeast Minneapolis. Some people always call it “nordeast.” I am not sure we ever used that term growing up. We had a very narrow, long driveway with a one-car garage. I know it was long because...
GardeningPosted by
Taste Of Home

Bloomerang Lilac: Your Guide to This Fragrant Reblooming Lilac

When lilac blooms open and you catch that scent in the air, you know that spring is really underway. Yet sadly, regular lilac blooms last only a couple of weeks: a fleeting window that soon leaves us longing for next year’s lilac season. (Here are the best-smelling flowers to add to your garden in the meantime.) Fortunately for lilac lovers, there are new varietals of lilac that rebloom, and Bloomerang is our favorite. Why? The flowers last through the summer and the fall!
Gardeningconwaydailysun.com

Valley Voice: Lilacs, shadbush and other spring delights

ONE WEEK AND COUNTING ’till Memorial Day Weekend, the traditional start of the busy summer season here in the White Mountains, which are in full purple lilac and shadbush bloom, giving us all such beautiful fragrant and visual delights before the crowds arrive. As I am sure my late oldest...
Home & Gardennybg.org

Lilac Collection

March–May — With its bountiful clusters of flowers, sweet scent, and heart-shaped leaves, the lilac joyously proclaims spring’s arrival in gardens up and down the East Coast. The Burn Family Lilac Collection celebrates this favorite American garden shrub in all of its glorious forms, colors, and scents. Lilac lovers have...
Escanaba, MIEscanaba Daily Press

The sweet smell of lilacs and U.P. love stories

ESCANABA — Esther worked the old iron pump handle up and down. Finally, a steady stream of cool water spurted out. She filled the glass Mason jar with water and set it on the wooden table. She wiped her hands on her clean apron. Since the break of dawn, Esther...
Skin CareHartford Courant

How to stop itchy skin

Healthy skin is vital for your overall well-being, but itchy skin, also known as pruritus, is an annoying and uncomfortable sensation that makes you want to scratch. It’s normal to get an itch sometimes, but if it lasts for more than five or six weeks, it means you have a chronic itch that may interfere with your everyday life. Your skin may appear red, irritated, or rough depending on what’s causing it. If an itch is left untreated for too long, excessive scratching may lead to open wounds, bleeding and infections.
RecipesThe Daily Meal

Sea Grape Jelly

This tart beach fruit isn't actually related to the grape at all. The sea grape is a coastal plant that grows in sandy soil along the beach in Florida and the West Indies. Though the plant's fruit resembles clusters of grapes, sea grapes are actually a member of the buckwheat family. Once ripened, the fruit becomes burgundy in color and has a slightly sweet, acidic flavor. Sea grapes are perfect to cook down with a little sugar and turn into jelly, so that you can enjoy them year-round.
Drinksgiadzy.com

Moscato Wine Jelly

Wine jellies and cheese boards go together like, well, wine and cheese! They’re a match made in heaven. Made from sweet, sparkling Moscato wine, whose honeyed, fruity flavor is concentrated in this golden jelly, this is the perfect counterpoint to a salty sheep’s milk pecorino or fresh ricotta. Or, warm it and drizzle over vanilla ice cream for a luxuriously grown-up sundae. Mariangela Prunotto, an organic farm in Alba, in the Langhe region of the Piedmont at the foot of the Alps, makes incredible jams and jellies from their own fruit, as well as from regional specialties like this Moscato.
Recipesgordonramsayclub.com

Lemon Jelly – New Italian Recipe

This lemon jelly or gelo di limone is so easy to prepare and very refreshing! The recipe is recently created by Rosalla, a member of the popular Italian cooking side Giallo Zafferano. Nice looking and delicious – your kids will love it! Here is the recipe:. Servings 4. Ingredients:. 160...
Musicredbull.com

Shadow is the rapper who knows he’s destined for big things

South African-born talent Shadow says he was "built" for rap. In our interview, the 22-year-old reveals what fuels his hunger for hip-hop. Durban-born, Perth-based Shadow is one of Australia's best new rap talents. But don’t take our word for it -- he’ll tell you himself. “I see myself on top...
Books & Literaturecharlottenewsvt.org

Beholding the lilacs and two good books

It isn’t easy to compose an article on a laptop while sitting outside in the sun, but this day is too beautiful to spend sitting inside in a darkened room, so I’m going to try. I don’t think I have ever experienced a more beautiful spring than the one we are having. Green fields! Flowers! Blossoming trees! And a sweet fragrance that seems to be almost constantly wafting through the air, not only by day but into the evening as well. It is quite intoxicating, and I can’t get enough of it. I confess that all I’ve been wanting to do lately is plant myself on the grass like one of the many golden-yellow dandelions and behold my lilac bush—its fragrant lavender blossoms, its shining green, heart-shaped leaves, inhaling my favorite aroma in all the world, bright sun warming my back and shoulders. It’s been heavenly. And I don’t want to miss a minute.
Drinksgiadzy.com

Dolcetto Wine Jelly

Dolcetto, a red wine that’s native to the Piedmont and adored there for its easy-drinking, well-balanced flavor, is transformed into a sweetly unique jelly that is the ultimate addition to your cheese board. Like the wine itself, it pairs especially well with semi-aged cow and goat cheeses (nothing too funky!). Try it as the base of a fresh fig or pear tart, or as a glaze for a roast. It’s produced by Mariangela Prunotto, a sustainable organic farm in Alba, in the Langhe region of the Piedmont, who are famous for their incredible jams and preserves.
Lifestylewebcenterfairbanks.com

Receive a Lilac for the GVEA’s Annual Arbor Day tree giveaway

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Arbor Day is right around the corner, and Golden Heart Electric Association wants to help you get into the spirit of the day with a free tree. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Golden Heart Electric Association’s member tree giveaway. This year’s plant is a Lilac tree. When mature, this shrub-like tree can grow up to 15 feet.
Dover, OHTimes Reporter

Remembering those lost: Flowering lilac planted as a memory

Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care director Steve Rondinella offered space in the yard of his Dover home for a memorial ceremony last week. Members of his team planted a flowering lilac that will bloom all summer in honor of the end-of-life caregivers who lost patients during the COVID Pandemic. As...
Designers & Collectionsgraziamagazine.com

Luxury Jelly Slides Are Having a Moment, People

If anyone’s going to revive a fashion trend, it would be Blake Lively. This week, on Wednesday, May 19, to be exact, the Gossip Girl alum was spotted on her way to dinner with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, wearing one of the most famous footwear trends to come out of the 90s: jelly sandals. While we’re all feeling nostalgic with the recent Gossip Girl reboot in the works, we now have something new to long for.
Books & LiteratureTimes-Argus

Lilac Time

Novelist Peter De Vries was one quoted as saying, “Nostalgia isn't what it used to be.”. During the past 14 months, each one of us has had to pad our nest with things from which we take comfort. For some, it has been hunkering down to connect with family and friends — even if it has been done remotely. Others have been finding comfort in the glory days of the past, teasing out memories of happier days when toe-to-toe with some pretty dismal ones.
PetsPosted by
92 Moose

The Blue Poop Challenge Is A Real Thing

I had seen this going around on the socials for a week or two. It is the #bluepoopchallenge. It is EXACTLY what you think. You turn your poop blue all in the name of health. It is a way to test your body's transit time. Transit time is the time from when you eat something and the time that you poop it out. When you do something like eating the blue muffins, you have a marker to be able to see when that happens.