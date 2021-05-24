Lilac Jelly? Who Knew This Was A Thing?
Lilacs are plentiful at this time of the year; they are a Maine classic. Lilacs are lovely; they smell wonderful…even if they do make me sneeze a bit…they are such a solid sign spring is here, and the nice weather will be around for a while. What I did not know you could make an edible jelly out of lilacs. I was on Facebook this weekend when I noticed my friend and one of the nicest humans you could ever meet, Erin Fletcher, had made a couple of batches of lilac jelly. Wait…what?92moose.fm