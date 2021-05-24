newsbreak-logo
French Open: Iga Swiatek on defending title, pressure & why Rafael Nadal is on her wall

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoverage: Selected radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website, plus daily reports and analysis. There is a picture of Rafael Nadal hanging on the wall along with one of his signed shirts - it's a pretty ordinary teenaged tennis fan's bedroom. There is...

www.bbc.co.uk
Tennissemoball.com

Double bagel: Swiatek routs Pliskova in Italian Open final

Iga Swiatek routed Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 6-0 in an Italian Open final that lasted just 46 minutes. If Iga Swiatek continues playing like this, she might have no problem defending her French Open title when the year's second Grand Slam starts in two weeks. The 19-year-old Pole routed Karolina Pliskova...
TennisTennis-X.com

Nadal Holds Off Djokovic For 10th Rome Masters Title

The greatest rivalry in men’s tennis resumed Sunday in Italy with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic battling for the Rome Masters title. Djokovic came in as defending champion having won it a total of five times, but Nadal was a nine-time champion and the undisputed king when it comes to playing on clay.
Tennisshepherdgazette.com

Italian Open: Rafael Nadal Beats World No. 1 Novak Djokovic To Clinch Males’s Singles Title

Rafael Nadal defeated Novak Djokovic to clinch the Italian Open title on Sunday.© AFP. Rafael Nadal beat world number one Novak Djokovic to win a 10th Italian Open title on Sunday. Second seed Nadal won through 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 in 2hr 49min against the defending champion in the 57th career showdown between the pair. Nadal also equalled Djokovic’s record of 36 ATP Masters 1000 titles in his 12th Rome final.
Rome, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Iga Swiatek, Karolina Pliskova to meet in Rome final

Karolina Pliskova reached the Italian Open final for a third straight year and will face Iga Swiatek, who won two matches Saturday to advance to Sunday's clay-court championship in Rome. Pliskova, the No. 9 seed from the Czech Republic, has never faced the 15th-seeded and 19-year-old Swiatek, the reigning French...
Rome, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Nadal beats a tired Djokovic for 10th Italian Open title

ROME — (AP) — Rafael Nadal beat a tired Novak Djokovic 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 for a record-extending 10th Italian Open title on Sunday. The Spaniard recovered from a potentially dangerous fall after tripping over a raised line to take the latest installment of the most-played rivalry in modern men’s tennis.
Tennistennis.com

Best Tweets from Rome championship weekend

Championship Sunday for the men and women in Rome brought two polar opposite matches. Iga Swiatek served Karolina Pliskova a rare double-bagel beatdown, while Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic delivered yet another display of other-wordly tennis. Here are a few of the best and funniest tweets from a fascinating finals weekend.
TennisBBC

Italian Open: Rafael Nadal beats Alexander Zverev in Rome

Rafael Nadal responded to doubts over his form with a straight-set win against sixth seed Alexander Zverev in the Italian Open quarter-finals. Spain's Nadal, who saved two match points before beating Denis Shapovalov in a marathon match on Thursday, was much improved in a 6-3 6-4 victory. It was a...
Tennissemoball.com

Nadal's weapon, his forehand, helps him beat Djokovic

ROME (AP) -- The heavy topspin. That lefty spin. The loopy trajectory. Rafael Nadal's forehand gave Novak Djokovic fits in the latest installment of the most-played rivalry in modern men's tennis. A whopping 26 forehand winners -- 15 in the first set alone -- helped Nadal to a 7-5, 1-6,...
Tennistennis-tourtalk.com

Pliskova’s Roman Romp Lands Her In Final

ROME/WASHINGTON, May 15, 2021 (by Michael Dickens) There’s something about Rome that always seems to agree with Karolina Pliskova. Whether it’s the clay or the Foro Italico atmosphere – or even a chance to enjoy Roman sights like the Vatican – the World No. 9 from the Czech Republic always seems to play some of her best tennis each year in the Italian capital city.
TennisPosted by
AFP

Double-time Swiatek to face former champion Pliskova in Rome final

French Open champion Iga Swiatek warned she was "ready for anyone" as she takes on former winner Karolina Pliskova in the Italian Open final on Sunday. Swiatek first ousted fifth seed Elina Svitolina, a two-time Rome winner, 6-2, 7-5 in 1hr 36min in their quarter-final match which had been pushed back from Friday because of rain.
Tennisledburyreporter.co.uk

Iga Swiatek wins twice in a day to secure place in Italian Open final

French Open champion Iga Swiatek claimed two victories in a day in Rome to reach her biggest WTA Tour final at the Italian Open. The Polish teenager produced a brilliant fortnight at Roland Garros last October and has shown on the clay again this year that she is among the very best in the world.
Sportstennis.com

Ranking Reaction: Iga Swiatek breaks Top 10, Coco Gauff into Top 30

After capturing the second-biggest title of her career in Rome on Sunday, 2020 Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek jumped from No. 15 to No. 9 on Monday's new WTA rankings. The 19-year-old is now the second Polish woman ever to reach the WTA Top 10, after former No. 2 Agnieszka Radwanska. One Polish man has cracked the ATP Top 10: former No. 10 Wojtek Fibak.
Tennispowersportz.tv

Tennis News : Swiatek annihilates Pliskova 6-0 6-0 to win Italian Open

Iga Swiatek swept into the Top 10 for the first time in her career with a devastating 'double bagel' 6-0, 6-0 rout against Karolina Pliskova to claim the Italian Open title. After poor weather wreaked havoc on the schedule, the reigning French Open champion was forced to play twice on Saturday to reach the final, but there were no signs of fatigue as she took just 46 minutes to earn her third WTA title. The 19-year-old Pole won 51 of the 64 points, blasting winners at will with both her forehand and backhand. She led 17-5 in winners and committed only five unforced errors to Pliskova’s 23. Pliskova was playing in her third consecutive final at the Foro Italico, having won the title in 2019. The last double bagel at WTA 1000 level or above was Steffi Graf's rout of Natasha Zvereva at Roland Garros in 1988. Swiatek's victory also marked the shortest completed WTA final since Istanbul in 2009.
Tennistennishead.net

Iga Swiatek embarrasses Karolina Pliskova to win Italian Open title

Iga Swiatek demolished Karolina Pliskova without losing a game to win the 2021 Italian Open after a stunning 46-minute final. The 19-year-old humiliated the 2019 champion 6-0, 6-0 in the final of the WTA 1000 event – winning 51 of the 64 points played. The Pole stormed through the first...
Tenniswtatennis.com

Point-counterpoint: Advantage Swiatek or Pliskova in Rome final?

This week started off with a stacked field. There was World No.1 Ashleigh Barty and Madrid winner Aryna Sabalenka. Simona Halep and Elina Svitolina came into Rome with strong aspirations. And let's not forget about Naomi Osaka and, yes, the return of Serena Williams. But the truth is Sunday's final...