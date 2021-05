ROME (AP) — Police in northern Italy have made three arrests in the cable car disaster that killed 14 people. Police made the arrests after an investigation showed a clamp was placed on the brake as a patchwork repair effort and prevented the brake from engaging after the lead cable snapped. Carabinieri Lt. Col. Alberto Cicognani told RAI state television on Wednesday that the three people admitted to their involvement during questioning overnight. The LaPresse and ANSA news agencies quoted him as saying the fork-shaped clamp was placed on the brake as a temporary solution to prevent further interruptions in the funicular service.After the lead cable snapped Sunday, the cabin reeled back down the line until it pulled off, crashed to the ground and rolled over.