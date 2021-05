Diabetes affects more than 34 million adults in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) noted in its 2020 National Diabetes Statistics Report. The chronic condition—which the CDC says "affects how your body turns food into energy"—can easily go undiagnosed in its early stages. But if you're noticing this one issue with your eyes, it could mean your blood sugar levels are off and that you're developing diabetes. Keep reading to learn what you should be looking for when it comes to detecting diabetes.