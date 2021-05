The Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavík day three is over, and we were able to witness three exciting matches, two of those in the Lower Bracket this time. In the Upper Bracket, Sentinels faced Team Vikings. They beat one region already, and the Brazilians were next on the list. Without any issues, Sentinels took a clean 2-0 win and became the first team to make it to the Upper Bracket Finals.