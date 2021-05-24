newsbreak-logo
UEFA

Monaco's players celebrating Ligue des Champions qualification for 2021-22

newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
Take a behind-the-scenes look at the joyous scenes of Monaco's players celebrating their third place in Ligue 1 in the 2020-21 season. This place will allow them to compete in the 2021-22 Champions League.

newschain

newschain

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
#Monaco#Ligue 1#Ligue Des Champions
