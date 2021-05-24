Monaco's players celebrating Ligue des Champions qualification for 2021-22

A look at whats happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Fierce rivals Manchester United and Liverpool try again to play their Premier League fixture at Old Trafford, 10 days after the original game was postponed amid protests by United fans against the club's American owners. The match is much bigger for Liverpool, which must win to stand a realistic chance of finishing in the top four and qualify for next season's Champions League. Sixth-place Liverpool is seven points behind fourth-place Chelsea but with two games in hand. United is likely to finish in second place behind already-confirmed champion Manchester City. Everton, which is two points behind Liverpool, can also still qualify for a European competition next season heading into its match at Aston Villa which was rearranged from December, when it was canceled because of a coronavirus outbreak at Villa.