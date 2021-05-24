newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake County, IN

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 04:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-24 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Lake; Porter DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility a quarter mile or less dense fog. * WHERE...In Indiana, Lake IN and Porter Counties. In Illinois, Lake IL, Northern Cook, Central Cook and Southern Cook Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility will likely be lowest closer to Lake Michigan as cool marine air spreads inland off of the lake. Visibility should improve fairly quickly after sunrise this morning.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Porter County, IN
State
Illinois State
County
Lake County, IN
City
Porter, IN
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Dense Fog Advisory#Cool Air#Northern Cook#Porter Counties#Lake Il#Cdt#Sunrise#Cool Marine Air#Visibility#Target Area#Severity#Distance#Driving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Biden pulls out list of Republicans he says are taking credit for rescue plan they opposed

During a speech in Cleveland, President Joe Biden pulled out a list of Republican lawmakers he said was taking credit for the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9tn Covid relief bill they opposed. “My Republican friends in Congress, not a single one of them voted for the rescue plan,” Mr Biden said. “I’m not going to embarrass anyone but I have here a list,” he said to loud laughter from people in the room as he picked up a piece of paper. “Back in their districts, they're bragging about the rescue plan. They touted the restaurant revitalisation fund, they touted... grants...
Minoritiesnewyorkbeacon.com

‘Perfect Example of White Supremacy’: Black Woman Claims She Was Fired by Detroit Restaurant for Offending Two White Women After Referring to Herself as ‘Light-Skinned’

A woman is openly denouncing her former employer after she was fired for making a comment that offended her colleagues. Christine Turner said she was let go from her job after joking with co-workers that she was “light-skinned.”. Turner is Black and considers herself “light-skinned.” However, afterward the verbal exchange...