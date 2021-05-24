newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

The Increasingly Uneven Race To 3nm/2nm

By Technical Paper Link
semiengineering.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral chipmakers and fabless design houses are racing against each other to develop processes and chips at the next logic nodes in 3nm and 2nm, but putting these technologies into mass production is proving both expensive and difficult. It’s also beginning to raise questions about just how quickly those new...

semiengineering.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Energy Efficiency#And Gate#Design Technology#Vertical Integration#Exponential Growth#Control Systems#Advanced Systems#Power Systems#Ppa#Semi#Ibm#Tsmc#Finfet#Gaa#Itrs#Smic#Dram#Ibs#Google
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Engineering
News Break
Intel
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Alibaba
Related
BusinessZDNet

Comparing Apple's M1 to IBM's 2nm chip is 'apples and oranges'

IBM earlier this month announced what has been labelled a breakthrough in semiconductor design and process -- the development of a chip with 2-nanometre nanosheet technology. According to IBM, the 2nm processor will improve performance by 45% using the same amount of power or use 75% less energy when compared to 7nm-based chips. The test chip can fit 50 billion transistors on a chip the size of a fingernail.
EngineeringAzom.com

Luxinar Launches OEM 100iX For Increased CO2 Laser Processing Power

Leading laser manufacturer Luxinar has launched the OEM 100iX sealed CO2 laser source for industrial processing applications. With a power range of 50-1000W and a wavelength of 10.6 m, the new OEM 100iX from Luxinar is an extension to the company’s OEM series using the same proven RF-excited slab laser design.
TechnologyPC Perspective

Podcast #628 – Intel Tiger Lake-H, SUGO 15 + Tower 100 Cases, FidelityFX, RTX 3050 & 3050ti, IBM hits 2nm + much more!

We can talk the tech for a long time. This show is proof. It starts with a burger, runs through Qualcomm modem security, two ITX case reviews, Microcenter SSDs, IBM 2nm manufacturing, and probably some Intel 11th gen mobile processors. PCIe 5 is coming sooner then you think and so is DDR5! Resizable BAR comparisons and Chia kicking SSD prices up is coming soon – very sad. Probably think about getting that SSD or NVMe drive sooner rather then later, eh?
Electronicsephotozine.com

The Myth of Medium Format

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. Medium format gives better quality than 35mm format. This was always presented to me as a given, but then again the lenses on medium format cameras are designed rather differently to those contrasty, ultra-sharp lenses on 35mm format ones. You may have guessed by now that I am talking about film cameras, but we'll get to digital before the blog is out. I had a Rolleiflex 3.5F with Planar lens, a Rolleiflex GX with f/2.8 Rollei HFT lens Helmut Newton Special Edition, a Mamiya 6, a Mamiya 645 and a Pentax 645N and to be honest the best of these was the rangefinder Mamiya 6. Of course they were all far less versatile or convenient than my humble Pentax MX and ME Super, which also produced beautifully sharp images.
Businessthecherawchronicle.com

Reuters: Consider DSMC building 3nm chip factory in US – IT Pro – News

DSMC may want to build a 3nm chip semiconductor plant in Arizona. Anonymous sources in the Reuters news agency reported. The plant will complement DSMC’s current expansion plans within the United States. Sources familiar with TSMC’s plans say the proposed 3nm plant will cost $ 23-25 ​​billion. To Reuters. This...
Electronicskoreaproductpost.com

Samsung Launches the Ultimate AI-Powered Robot Vacuum Cleaner

In step with the endless possibilities of AI, Samsung has launched the world’s first AI-powered smart robotic vacuum cleaner in South Korea— the Samsung Bespoke Jet Bot AI Robot Vacuum Cleaner. While robot technology is slowly taking off around the world, South Korea has always been a step ahead in...
Electronicspetapixel.com

Zenit Unveils Four Full-Frame Manual Prime Lenses For Multiple Mounts

Russian camera manufacturer Zenit has announced the release of four new manual full-frame prime lenses that they first revealed last year: the Zenitar 35mm f/2, 50mm f/1.5, 58mm f/1.9, and 60mm f/2.8 Macro. As noted by DPReview, the 35mm and 50mm lenses are designed for Sony E-Mount, while the 58mm...
Computersanandtech.com

AT Deals: Crucial P2 2TB M.2 SSD Marked Down To $190

Every now and then the best hardware deals come directly from the manufacturer, such is the case today with this offer we found on Crucial's P2 2TB SSD. The official recommended price is listed at $224 but today it's available for just $190 through Crucial's online web store. This offer...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

S21ultra camera issue and reboot

I'm having random restarts with the s21 ultra, seems the phone is having an error in the background and restarts to avoid freezing or something. I checked all the auto-restart options are off. The restarts really happen randomly, sometimes im watching a youtube video, sometimes chatting on whatsapp, and it happens almost once/twice a week.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 16th, 2021

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but we saw the launch of a new major Bodhi Linux release, Canonical finally enabled the upgrade path from Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) to Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), and UBports released the Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 software update for Ubuntu Phones. On top of that, NVIDIA released a new graphics driver for Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems with support for a bunch of new laptop GPUs, Canonical published the first Linux kernel security update for Ubuntu 21.04, and System76 launched their Launch mechanical and highly configurable keyboard.
Electronicsidownloadblog.com

AirPods Max can’t play lossless Apple Music at all, even wired

At this point, Apple’s claim to fame when it comes to lossless audio is just that, technically speaking, Apple Music will support the feature in the near future. What you’ll use to listen to that audio is a bit of a mystery, as far as Apple’s own ecosystem is concerned.
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

Apple reportedly working on fully wireless ‘Beats Studio Earbuds’

A new batch of leaked renders suggests Apple is on the verge of releasing a new set of fully wireless earbuds called the ‘Beats Studio Earbuds.’. The renders were found in the code of the latest iOS and tvOS beta builds. They display a pair of tiny buds that come in white, red and black colour schemes. The leaked Buds’ included charging case also looks reminiscent of the AirPods Pro case.
Cell Phonesinvesting.com

Coinbase Wallet adds Chrome browser extension

Digital currency exchange Coinbase has announced a new browser extension for its native wallet, enabling users to more easily connect to decentralized applications and decentralized finance directly on their desktop. The Coinbase Wallet browser extension is now available on Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Chrome, the company announced Monday. Coinbase Wallet lead Sid...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Mobile Network Optimization Market Research (2021): Analysis and Insights, Growth Factors, Profit margin, Forecast till 2030

The Global Mobile Network Optimization 2021-30 market research study from MarketResearch.Biz provides extensive insights of the geographic scope, market size, immense insights into the industry, extensive analysis, and market revenue estimates up to 2030. The Mobile Network Optimization market report is made up of so many vital things that are relevant in order to provide a correct vision to understand the current and upcoming challenges of the Mobile Network Optimization industry.
Electronicspremierguitar.com

Two Notes Torpedo Captor X Reactive Load Box DI and Attenuator

Excellent tones. Quality construction. Compact size. Generous library of virtual cabs. Loads third-party IRs. Excellent editing software for Mac, PC, iOS, and Android. Dual XLR outputs. Great price. Non-switchable ohmage. No dedicated 4-ohm model. Two Notes is a familiar name among IR users. Besides offering a range of hardware speaker...
Trafficarxiv.org

The Pollution-Routing Problem with Speed Optimization and Uneven Topography

This paper considers a joint pollution-routing and speed optimization problem (PRP-SO) where fuel costs and $\textit{CO}_2e$ emissions depend on the vehicle speed, arc payloads, and road grades. We present two methods, one approximate and one exact, for solving the PRP-SO. The approximate strategy solves large-scale instances of the problem with a tabu search-based metaheuristic coupled with an efficient fixed-sequence speed optimization algorithm. The second strategy consists of a tailored branch-and-price (BP) algorithm in which speed optimization is managed within the pricing problem. We test both methods on modified Solomon benchmarks and newly constructed real-life instance sets. Our BP algorithm solves most instances with up to 50 customers and many instances with 75 and 100 customers. The heuristic is able to find near-optimal solutions to all instances and requires less than one minute of computational time per instance. Results on real-world instances suggest several managerial insights. First, fuel savings of up to 53\% are realized when explicitly taking into account arc payloads and road grades. Second, fuel savings and emissions reduction are also achieved by scheduling uphill customers later along the routes. Lastly, we show that ignoring elevation information when planning routes leads to highly inaccurate fuel consumption estimates.
TechnologyDigital Trends

A Eufy security breach might have shown your home to total strangers

A Eufy security breach showed users the wrong video footage earlier today. If you happened to notice a home that wasn’t your own, you aren’t alone — users from around the world reported they could see other peoples’ feeds and even control their cameras. All of their contact details could also be accessed.