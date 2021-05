Dating is difficult no matter who you are, but it can be particularly challenging as a single parent. This is especially true if you are getting back on the wagon after a long hiatus. Perhaps no one knows this better than Twitter user Saville_carliii's single father, who reached out to her for help with his outfit for a first date he had scheduled. By sending images of his outfit over text, the young daughter was able to help her desperate but adorable dad out. Shortly after, she shared the text exchange on the social media platform, where it went viral.