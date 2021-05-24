Memorial Day service slated at former Mercer County Poor Farm Cemetery

A Memorial Day service will be conducted May 30 in the former Mercer County Poor Farm Cemetery near the former U.S. Forestry Laboratory, now the Gardner Center, off Exit 14 near Princeton. File photo

PRINCETON — For decades, nobody came to a cemetery lost midst the forest along Interstate 77 to leave flowers or say a prayer, but a Memorial Day service is being held this year for people worked on a farm that became a home for those who had nowhere else to go.

A Memorial Day service will be conducted May 30 at 3 p.m. in the former Mercer County Poor Farm Cemetery near the former U.S. Forestry Laboratory, now the Gardner Center, off Exit 14 near Princeton. This service is open to the public.

During the early 1920s and 1930s, the Mercer County Poor Farm was a place where the homeless could stay and make a living. They could raise crops and livestock, and there was even a cemetery for the residents who died there.

About 300 or more graves are located at the cemetery; however, there are only two headstones, said County Commissioner Bill Archer.

“We know the identities of 76 of the people who are buried there, and my small portion of the service will be just to read their names,” Archer said.

These names were in a book that was found in the former forestry laboratory. This book, “Industrial Farm,” contains a brief record of the poor farm from the late 1920s to the early 1930s.

“You could go through it and learn when they arrived and when they died and where they were buried, and if they were taken somewhere else or buried at the poor farm,” Archer said.

Despite this book, many of the graves remain unmarked. Archer said he was pulling up weeds recently at the cemetery when he found some more graves.

“There are some very small, 4-foot long graves that I assume were children,” he stated. “It kind of breaks my heart. We want to remember them and we want to remember them on Memorial Day.”

Visitors going to the poor farm’s cemetery and an open park in the wooded area behind the Gardner Center will have a new way to reach these areas if they require a wheelchair.

“Through a grant we received from the Coal Heritage Area Authority, we were able to purchase a modified electric cart,” Archer said. “It’s like a golf cart, but it’s 13-feet-long and it has a ramp for wheelchairs; and there are security features that make it safe for wheelchair-bound people to travel in it.”

The trail to the cemetery and the outdoor park have been improved to make riding on it smoother.

“We did a test drive the day before (Wednesday). I was in a wheelchair, we took it up and it was really delightful,” Archer said.

