newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

School restraint and seclusion policies in NI 'outdated'

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe head of the public services watchdog has said she is "extremely concerned" about how some schools are restraining and isolating pupils. The NI Public Services Ombudsman (Nipso) Margaret Kelly said policies to address both were "significantly outdated" or did not exist. A new report from Ms Kelly details the...

www.bbc.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paris Hilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Policy#Public Policies#Proper Education#Law Schools#Bbc News Ni Education#Social Workers#School Seclusion#Inappropriate Restraint#Restrictive Practices#Education Guidance#Legislative Obligation#Parent Complaints#Regulation#Standardised Policy#Interim Guidance#Pupils#Isolation Rooms#Parents#Incidents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Country
Northern Ireland
Related
Springfield, ILnewschannel20.com

Bill would require school policies for pregnancy-related absences

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Newly proposed legislation would put policies in place regarding Illinois students who miss school due to pregnancy. House Bill 3272 would require all school boards in the state to adopt policies relating to absences and missed homework due to a student's pregnancy. State Sen. Mattie Hunter,...
Wayland, MAWicked Local

School Committee seeks feedback on new policies

The Wayland School Committee has added three new policies and welcomes public feedback on the following:. Citizens who wish to review these policies are encouraged to view them online at http://wayland.k12.ma.us (under School Committee, Policy Info, Policies for Review). These would ordinarily also be available at the superintendent’s office in the Wayland Town Building, but the office is not open to visitors at this time. Wayland residents and other interested parties are encouraged to offer oral and/or written comments and reactions to the School Committee regarding the proposed policy changes.
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Pella School Board Maintains Mask Optional Policy

The Pella School Board rejected a motion 4-1 to reverse a removal of the district’s mask mandate at a special meeting Wednesday afternoon. Tim Tripp dissented, citing concerns over administration’s role in making the decision without board consultation and argued the regulations should have continued through the end of the school year. Masks will remain optional for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.
Congress & Courtsillinoisvalleytimes.com

Rezin: 'Important to protect' school funding in proposed dress code policy

Veteran state Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris) wants to make sure Senate Bill 817 does what it sets out on the school dress code front. “It's important that we protect our funding for our schools and I understand what you're trying to do, you're looking for an enforcement mechanism I'm fine with the website, but in general if you want to take away funding from schools the schools that are most heavily reliant on state funds are schools that are your low-income schools,” Rezin said during recent comments made before a Senate Education Committee about the bill.
Methuen, MAThe Eagle-Tribune

Methuen schools maintain strict travel policy

METHUEN — With just 43% of the city vaccinated, the School Committee this week voted against relaxing a strict travel policy that requires 10-day quarantines for people who return to the city after being out of state for an extended period of time. The proposal to rescind the travel policy...
Cedarburg, WIKEYT

School District votes to uphold mask policy

CEDARBURG, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Masks will continue to be required in Cedarburg schools, despite a big push by some parents. The Cedarburg School Board voted Monday night, May 24, to leave things exactly the way they are, with masks required indoors and optional for outside activities. This is also the same for their summer academy.
Public Healthparkersburgeclipse.com

» Schools scramble to adapt to new state COVID policies

School districts have gone through a whirlwind of regulatory changes over the last two weeks as the state continues to look toward a post-COVID future. On Friday, May 14, the Iowa Department of Public Health and Human Services sent word that they were revising their COVID-19 guidance for schools. With...
Oklahoma City, OKWoodward News

House Passes Bill to Limit School COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements

OKLAHOMA CITY – The House today passed a bill that would prohibit public schools, colleges, universities or CareerTech centers from implementing mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations as a condition for admittance and from requiring only non-vaccinated populations to wear masks. Senate Bill 658 is authored by Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, and Sen....
Sarasota County, FLLongboat Observer

School mask policy could shift to optional July 1

Once again, school board members discussed the possibility of masks in the upcoming school year, though they have yet to firm up a decision. Board members at their next meeting will review a policy that could make masks optional by July 1. Mandatory mask rules will likely remain as is through the end of the school year.
Public Healthknuj.net

School board rescinds mask policy

The District 88 school board officially rescinded the face-covering policy at the school Thursday, following the last day of the school year. The face-covering policy was put in place by the board last August following an executive order from Gov. Tim Walz. Superintendent Jeff Bertrang explained that when Walz ended the face-covering order in May, schools were still mandated to require coverings until the last teacher contact day. As Thursday was the last day of school, Bertrang recommended the school board rescinds the face-covering policy. After rescinding the policy, Bertrang presented the board with an updated safe school plan. The district has been working with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) for guidance. At this time, no officially published guidance has come from MDH. Without any official guidance, Bertrang said staff is moving forward with best guesses on best practices for summer school programming.
Alcoa, TNDaily Times

Alcoa school board adopts new policies

The Alcoa Board of Education passed the first reading of five new policies this week, most recommendations from the Tennessee School Boards Association. The new "Facilities Planning" policy requires the director of schools to submit an annual facility assessment to the school board. Alcoa added to TSBA's model policy by...
Ann Arbor, MIchscommunicator.com

COVID-19 Further Complicates School Funding Policy

*Note: These interviews took place in April. Decisions or information may have changed since then. As the Michigan education budget is settled through the spring, a recent bill has sparked controversy about who should receive supplemental funding. House Bill 4048, signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer on March 9, allocated one billion dollars in supplemental federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER), federal Governor’s Emergency Education Relief and state School Aid Fund (SAF) funds.
Connecticut Statehamlethub.com

Connecticut's Universal Mask Policies in School Buildings

The Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE), in consultation with the Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH), issued binding guidance, Adapt, Advance, Achieve: Connecticut’s Plan to Learn and Grow Together (AAA document) requiring all students and staff to wear a face mask when inside a school building, with limited exceptions.
EducationBBC

Teaching: Eight resign from General Teaching Council in one week

A troubled teaching body charged with regulating standards has been hit by eight resignations this week. The General Teaching Council Northern Ireland (GTCNI) is a 33-strong body which registers teachers and is responsible for professional standards. The council has been put in "special measures" by the Department of Education. It...
Ankeny, IAiowapublicradio.org

Schools Review Mask Policies After IDPH Issues New Guidelines

The Iowa Department of Public Health changed its guidance on mask wearing in schools and childcare facilities after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rolled back mask use for vaccinated adults. But on Saturday, the CDC reiterated that schools should keep using mitigation measures — including mandatory mask wearing,...
California StateMedicalXpress

Impact of school nutrition policies in California varies by children's ethnicity

California state school nutrition policies and federal policies for school meals have mixed impacts on childhood obesity in children of Pacific Islander (PI), Filipino (FI) and American Indian/Alaska native (AIAN) origins, according to a new study published this week in the open access journal PLOS Medicine by Mika Matsuzaki of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, U.S., and colleagues.
Scranton, PAPosted by
The Associated Press

Scranton School Board Creating Hiring Policies

SCRANTON — The Scranton School Board may create policies that require all district job seekers to fill out applications and go through an interview process — a requirement that does not exist now for some positions. Led by Policy Committee Chairwoman Katie Gilmartin, the board created draft policies for the...
Loudoun County, VAloudounnow.com

Loudoun School Board Reviews Transgender Student Policy

The School Board’s Pupil Services Committee met virtually last night to discuss the proposed policy for the rights of transgender and gender-expansive students. The proposed policy was developed to comply with the Virginia Department of Education’s mandate that school divisions protect learners of all gender identities. Per the new state requirement, Loudoun County must implement a policy before the start of the 2021-2022 school year.