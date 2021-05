Jamey Johnson is appearing live in Tyler at Oil Palace June 5th!. Also appearing will be Wade Bowen & Sundance Head!. All tickets from previously-schedule (and rescheduled) dates are good. Please print off and bring with you to the show. To make things faster at the door, we can send you new, updated tickets. DM us If you would like to have updated tickets sent to you. You can also email your ticket Confirmation # (CP#) to tickets@kevinbarbaro.com and request new tickets.