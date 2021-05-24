newsbreak-logo
Port Angeles, WA

Sex assault at Olympic National Park cabin

By Paul Gottlieb, Crime, Clallam County
Peninsula Daily News
 4 days ago

PORT ANGELES — A Kent man who admitted to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old family friend at a rented lakeside cabin in Olympic National Park will be sentenced to up to 87 months, according to Western Federal District Court documents. Christopher James Kuna, 36, pleaded guilty Thursday in Seattle to a...

www.peninsuladailynews.com
