People Moves: Hapworth to Lead Amwins’ AEU; Former NFLer Ayodele Joins Spoznik Agency; Century Risk Advisors Adds Sawyer
Hapworth Appointed CEO of Alabama-Based American Equity Underwriters. The American Equity Underwriters, Inc. (AEU, an Amwins Company), a provider of workers' compensation insurance for waterfront employers and program administrator for American Longshore Mutual Association Ltd. (ALMA), has picked Adele S. Hapworth to succeed Michael L. Lapeyrouse as the company's chief executive officer, effective June 1, 2021.