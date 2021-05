This is a rush transcript from "Your World with Neil Cavuto," March 5, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: All right, a lot of drama in Washington, D.C., as well at the White House, where the president is making his pitch to make sure this $1.9 trillion stimulus gets done, and, in Washington, where they're going through a vote-a-rama that was stopped because they have now got drama-rama, whatever you want to say.