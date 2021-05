A congratulations are in order for R&B sensation Fantasia and her husband Kendall Taylor, as the couple has officially given birth to a baby girl. Tasia went public with the news yesterday (May 23) in a huge way — like, elephant huge! Yes, the winner of American Idol Season 3 made the announcement with a full safari theme, complete with a leopard print dress, gloves and matching knee-high boots. As far as the literal elephant in the room, the singer stated via IG (seen above) that she chose the animal because “it represents patience, strength, power and remembrance” as she put it, further adding, “Just a few of the qualities that her presence has brought into our lives and this world.”