York County, PA

Man Dies In York County Motorcycle Crash

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ath1M_0a90Nua500
Chuck Fowler. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lora Brown

A 55-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash, according to the York County coroner.

Chuck Fowler, of New Freedom, was riding in the 5400 block of Arnold Road in Manheim Township when he crossed into the opposing traffic lane, went into a wooded area and hit a tree.on Saturday around 4:54 p.m., says the coroner.

An investigation by the Northern York Regional Police Department is on-going.

Speed is consider a factor in the accident, according to the York County coroner.

Fowler was not wearing a helmet, according to the coroner’s office.

"My brother was a experienced rider, he was very familiar with that road he traveled it many times because he has a friend living on that street," Fowler's sister Lora Brown told Daily Voice.

"He was a loving father, son, husband, brother and he had so many friends. He loved his family especially his teenage daughter and he loved his life," said his sister whom also survives him.

The cause of death was multiple blunt-force trauma, and the manner of death was ruled accidental.

There will be no autopsy.

