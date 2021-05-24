newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Covid-19’s Impact on U.S. Patent Filings

bloomberglaw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of patent applications filed in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) from 2000 to 2020 only experienced two prominent drops—one in 2009 when the U.S. economy tanked and one in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic reached the U.S. From 2016 to 2019, the percentage of applications that...

news.bloomberglaw.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Patent Office#Patent Filings#Patent Applications#U S#Federal Employees#Covid 19#Americans#Uspto#Trademark Filings#Pending Applications#Eligible Uspto Personnel#Company#Economic Factors#Consumer Demand#Processing#Market#Income#Eligible Personnel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Trademarks
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

Humanigen Files US Emergency Use Application For Lenzilumab For COVID-19

Humanigen Inc (NASDAQ: HGEN) has submitted an application to the FDA seeking Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for lenzilumab to treat patients hospitalized with COVID-19. The application is based on positive results from the LIVE-AIR Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the ability of lenzilumab to improve the likelihood of survival without ventilation (SWOV) in newly hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
Economykfgo.com

China’s Full Truck Alliance files for $1.5 billion U.S. IPO

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China’s Full Truck Alliance – which styles itself as the country’s ‘Uber for Trucks’ – has made public filings to list on the New York Stock Exchange and aims to raise up to $1.5 billion, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. At that amount...
Economybloomberglaw.com

Federal Circuit Affirms 10X Genomics Infringed Bio-Rad Patents

The Federal Circuit refused to disturb a trade agency’s decision that certain 10X Genomics Inc. devices infringe. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Substantial evidence supports the decision that 10X’s GEM Chips infringe U.S. Patent Nos. 9,500,664, 9,636,682, and 9,649,635, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said. The devices are used to amplify generic material so it can be analyzed.
Economybloomberglaw.com

China’s Patent Law Revamp Promises New Protections for Drugmakers

China is changing its patent law with an eye toward ramping up legal protections for drug manufacturers, building on the country’s efforts to bolster its intellectual property system. The country is establishing a new system for brand-name manufacturers and generics makers to resolve patent disputes under the changes, which take...
Medical & BiotechRegister Citizen

Medipure Holdings Inc. Announces a Filing of its Provisional Patent for Proprietary Prodrug Platform for Various Therapeutics

Company Continues Building Momentum Stepping Toward Adding to its Pipeline of Game-changing Pharmaceutical Products. Medipure Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“MPI”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Medipure Holdings Inc. (together with MPI, “Medipure” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical incubator committed to discovering and developing proprietary prescription drugs focused on the endocannabinoid system, is pleased to announce the submission of provisional patent application to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) for MP-40X technology entitled “PROPRIETARY PRODRUG MOLECULES PRODUCTION METHOD AND USES THEREOF” U.S. 63/171,952. This invention relates to endocannabinoid targeting prodrug production and its therapeutic use in a novel delivery system. The said technology has provided a robust formulation platform to Medipure’s drug candidates to strengthen its therapeutic profile.
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

NorthStar, Monopar file patent

BELOIT — Monopar Therapeutics Inc. and NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC have filed a provisional patent with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) titled “Bio-Targeted Radiopharmaceutical Compositions Containing Ac-225 and Methods of Preparation.”. Radiopharmaceutical therapy is a promising approach to treat cancer and other diseases using radioactive metals bound with...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) Receives Allowances for U.S. Patent Applications Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 for COVID-19

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL) ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company, today announced receipt of two Notices of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) covering opaganib[1] and RHB-107 (upamostat)[2] as methods for the treatment of COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Public Healththedesertreview.com

Patents protect patients. They don't impede access to Covid-19 vaccines

The World Trade Organization is considering a petition from several dozen countries to nullify intellectual property protections on Covid-19 vaccines. Supporters -- which now includes the United States -- claim the move will expand global access to vaccines. In fact, the opposite is true. As Valdis Dombrovskis, the chief trade...
Public Healthautomate.org

COVID-19 & the Supply Chain: How to Manage the Impacts

Even as public health symptoms of COVID-19 are beginning to recede, the effects of the global pandemic on international trade remain prevalent. Transfer pricing is one area of concern which dates back to the Trump administration’s tariff policies. As operations slowly return to normal and multinational companies see imports rising to pre-pandemic levels, they should remain vigilant about supply chain impacts.
facilityexecutive.com

The COVID-19 Aftermath: What’s The Impact On Facility Managers?

As businesses continue to open and employers consider the future of workplaces, the three options being debated are remote, onsite, and hybrid. Facility managers should be prepared to engage in these conversations, offering insights into which work model is the best fit based on the industry, forecasting how much building space is required, and deploying software to oversee their resources portfolio management.
PharmaceuticalsWashington Times

Biden's COVID-19 patent waiver is a wrongheaded move

Wednesday, May 5, may go down in history as the day it began – “it” being the ultimate economic downfall of the United States. Why? Because that was the day the Biden administration – caving to pressure from liberal Democrats on Capitol Hill and leaders of many developing countries – announced its support for patent waivers regarding the COVID-19 vaccines developed by U.S. pharmaceutical companies, in a wrong-headed effort to ameliorate the spread of the disease in poorer countries.
Public HealthMedscape News

Cardiologists' Pay Increases, Despite COVID-19 Impacts

Despite the huge challenges of COVID-19, including a drop in patient visits, cardiologists reported an average increase in income in 2020 and remain among the top earners in medicine, according to the 2021 Medscape Cardiologist Compensation Report. Although 46% of cardiologists reported some decline in compensation, average cardiologist income was...
Healthwortfm.org

U.S. Supports Waiving Vaccine Patents

On May 5, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai stated that the U.S. would support international efforts to waive COVID-19 vaccine patents held by Pfizer, Moderna and other manufacturers. Although the Biden Administration decision came after weeks of deliberation and intense lobbying, it still surprised many observers, given the U.S.’s historically staunch support of intellectual property rights. But will the move to waive patents, or at least the threat of doing so, spur increased manufacture of vaccines in countries that desperately need them? Joining us once again to discuss these issues is Center for International Environmental Law Board Member and University of Dayton Professor Dalindyebbo Shabalala.
Pharmaceuticalsdailytitan.com

Patenting COVID-19 vaccines disregards the lives of millions

Whether or not to patent the COVID-19 vaccine has been a hot topic of conversation ever since they became widely available in January of this year. President Joe Biden announced his support to hold off on the United States patenting the vaccines to support other nations, while the CEOs of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have all expressed concerns over sharing their resources.
Public HealthPosted by
The Week

Should COVID-19 trump patent protections?

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. President Biden dialed up the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to help other countries fight the pandemic, said Josh Wingrove at Bloomberg, stunning allies last week by calling for patent protections on COVID-19 vaccines to be lifted. In a "reversal of long-standing U.S. policy that its companies' intellectual property is sacrosanct," U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the administration would "back a World Trade Organization process to try to reach" agreement for patent waivers to speed the worldwide vaccination effort. So far, though, the WTO is not close to a consensus on such waivers, and Biden's support for them could turn out be largely symbolic, because France and Germany have said they would oppose rolling back patent rights.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Hill

Vaccine patents debate risks becoming a sideshow in the global battle against COVID-19

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge around the world – in India, Brazil, Egypt, Turkey, Pakistan and elsewhere – the debate is raging over whether patents on existing vaccines should be waived. India and South Africa filed a request last October with the World Trade Organization (WTO) to temporarily suspend intellectual property rights related to COVID-19 vaccines, medicines and technologies, and renewed their push earlier this month.