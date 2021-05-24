newsbreak-logo
PPV Dewan Seri Melati operating from today

Cover picture for the articleKANGAR (May 24): The operation of the vaccine administration centre (PPV) at Dewan Seri Melati here, which started today, has been smooth. State Secretary Azman Mohd Yusof said the second PPV in Perlis after the one at Dewan 2020 today saw the presence of 410 vaccine recipients compared to its maximum capacity of 500 in a day.

