Oneida County, NY

Oneida County Jail Employee Arrested For Alleged Contraband Smuggling

By Andrew Derminio
Posted by 
WIBX 950
WIBX 950
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An Oneida County Jail employee has been arrested for allegedly transporting contraband into the correctional facility. Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says Road Patrol Deputies responded to the Oneida County Jail at around 5AM Sunday morning after getting a tip that a food service worker had allegedly brought contraband into the facility. A tip given to law enforcement led to an investigation into the employee and his actions, according to Sheriff Maciol.

