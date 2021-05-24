Oneida County Jail Employee Arrested For Alleged Contraband Smuggling

A motorcyclist and a his young passenger are recovering after both were thrown from the bike in a collision with a Jeep on Route 46 in Verona on Friday morning. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened at the intersection of State Route 46 and Center Road. Deputies say Courtney Sanborn was operating the Jeep and had stopped at a stop sign. However, deputies concluded she failed to yield right of way at the intersection and made a left-hand turn, crossing a lane of traffic on Route 46. Robert Hartwell was operating his motorcycle in that lane and was unable to stop.