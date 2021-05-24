newsbreak-logo
NHL

NHL roundup: Boston Bruins knock Caps out of playoffs

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

Patrice Bergeron scored twice while teammate David Pastrnak added a goal and an assist while goalie Tuukka Rask made 40 saves as the visiting Boston Bruins clinched their East Division first-round playoff series with a 3-1 victory over the Washington Capitals in Game 5 Sunday night.

The Bruins won the series 4-1 and will await the winner of the Pittsburgh Penguins-New York Islanders series in the second round. That series is deadlocked at 2-2, with Game 5 set for Monday night in Pittsburgh.

Rask was up to the task once again as Boston seemed content to play defense most of the time after it took the lead in the second period on goals by Pastrnak and Bergeron. Washington outshot the Bruins, 41-19, and Rask remained steady throughout.

Washington finally broke through when Conor Sheary scored on a rebound just 11 seconds into the third period, cutting the lead to 2-1. Bergeron then put one past Samsonov with 7:35 left for some insurance. Ilya Samsonov made 16 saves for Washington.

Avalanche 5, Blues 2

Gabriel Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon combined for three goals and three assists to lead visiting Colorado past St. Louis to complete a four-game sweep in their West Division first-round playoff series.

The Avalanche became the fifth team to win the Presidents’ Trophy and sweep its opening-round series. They advance to play the winner of the series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild, which Vegas leads 3-1 heading into Monday night’s Game 5 in Las Vegas.

Brandon Saad and Valeri Nichushkin also scored for the Avalanche, and goaltender Philipp Grubauer made 18 saves. Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice and Ryan O’Reilly earned two assists for the Blues. Jordan Binnington stopped 29 of 32 shots in defeat.

Jets 5, Oilers 4 (OT)

Nikolaj Ehlers scored his second goal of the game in overtime to complete an incredible comeback from three goals down in the third period as host Winnipeg took a 3-0 series lead over Edmonton.

Mathieu Perreault, Blake Wheeler and Josh Morrissey all scored in a frantic 3:03 span to force overtime. Ehlers ripped a top-corner shot for the winner 9:13 into the extra period.

Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist while Connor McDavid netted three assists in the loss. The Jets will look to sweep the North Division opening-round series at home on Monday.

Predators 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT)

Luke Kunin scored his second goal of the game at 16:10 of the second overtime as host Nashville defeated Carolina to even their Central Division first-round Stanley Cup playoff series at two games apiece.

Ryan Johansen and Nick Cousins also scored for Nashville, which won both of its home games in double overtime. Goaltender Juuse Saros made 58 saves to break the franchise playoff record he set two days earlier.

Brock McGinn scored twice for Carolina and Vincent Trocheck also tallied. Rookie goalie Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 39 shots. Game 5 is scheduled for Tuesday in Raleigh, N.C.

–Field Level Media

