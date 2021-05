The UK will send warships to the Black Sea in May to ensure interoperability of the Kerch Strait to Ukraine and NATO allies. The British announcement came after Russia, despite Ukraine’s protests, closed part of the Black Sea in front of the Kerch Strait until October next week, citing military maneuvers in front of foreign warships and other ships. Kiev drew attention to the fact that Russia, through such measures, repeatedly violates the rules and principles of international law, violating the sovereign right of Ukraine as a coastal state, since Ukraine has the right to regulate shipping in this part of the Black Sea.