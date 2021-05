Soft skills are becoming increasingly important for every leader. Employers are beginning to recognize the value of interpersonal relationships in the workplace and look for those who already possess these skills to hire and promote. It is often easier to teach ‘hard’ skills in a work environment, so managers will naturally prioritize recruiting those with preexisting interpersonal skills. Here are some of the soft skills most likely to improve your leadership abilities and make you an invaluable member of your workplace.