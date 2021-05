I run a lot of errands in the Slant Street/Hip Strip area of town, yesterday I was driving up 4th street and saw a house for rent, which is only possible because of all of the students moving out right now. This didn't look like a student house though, it's clearly a family house, and just out of curiosity, and my desire to have more than 1 bathroom, I looked it up. Holy Mother of Grohl, the rent is $3,495 per month! But, there are 2 bathrooms. For 3500 hundred a month, I feel like there should be an individual bathroom for every resident and pet.