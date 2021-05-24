Learn to capture and edit photos for $40
Photography is a unique craft because anyone can start taking pictures, but it can take decades to master everything you need to know. Through every stage of the photography process, you need to make decisions that will decide the quality and content of your photos, from the type of camera you use down to the shutter speed and time of day you’re out taking pictures. The Award-Winning Luminar 4 Power Bundle is here to help with the process so you don’t have to be a master to produce excellent photos, and right now it’s on sale for $39.99.pocketnow.com