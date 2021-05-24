Russia reports 8,406 new COVID-19 cases, 319 deaths

newsbreak-logo
MOSCOW, May 24 (Reuters) - Russia on Monday reported 8,406 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, including 2,487 in Moscow, pushing the national infection tally to 5,009,911 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus taskforce said that 319 people had died of coronavirus-related causes, taking its death toll to 118,801. The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and said that Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to March 2021. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

