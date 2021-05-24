newsbreak-logo
Cameron County, TX

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 19:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING MINOR COASTAL FLOODING POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT INTO TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. Isolated minor coastal flooding expected along the lower Texas coast. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday evening. For minor coastal flooding from 2 AM CDT Tuesday through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide occurs at 4:54 AM Tuesday with expected tides about 1 foot above normal.

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Brunswick by NWS

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Kings (Brooklyn), Southern Nassau, Southern Queens by NWS

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Beach Hazards Statement, Strong south to north longshore current expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Rip Current Statement issued for Kings (Brooklyn), Southern Nassau, Southern Queens by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-29 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Target Area: Kings (Brooklyn); Southern Nassau; Southern Queens HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Southern Nassau, Kings (Brooklyn) and Southern Queens Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 1 AM EDT Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 6 AM EDT this morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding is expected in the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Some roads and low lying properties including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience minor flooding. Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally moderate flooding in some of the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline along the South Shore Back Bays. Additional minor coastal flooding is possible with the Saturday night high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. ROCKAWAY INLET NY NEAR FLOYD BENNETT FIELD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.3 FT, MODERATE 8.3 FT, MAJOR 9.3 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/10 AM 6.1/ 6.6 0.5/ 1.0 0.7/ 1.1 2 NONE 28/10 PM 7.5/ 8.0 1.9/ 2.3 0.9/ 1.4 2-3 MINOR 29/11 AM 6.8/ 7.3 1.2/ 1.7 1.6/ 2.0 3 NONE 29/11 PM 7.2/ 7.7 1.6/ 2.0 1.0/ 1.5 3 MINOR 30/12 PM 6.5/ 7.0 0.9/ 1.4 1.4/ 1.9 2 NONE JAMAICA BAY AT INWOOD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.5 FT, MODERATE 8.2 FT, MAJOR 9.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/11 AM 6.5/ 7.0 0.6/ 1.1 0.6/ 1.1 0 NONE 28/11 PM 7.8/ 8.4 2.0/ 2.5 0.7/ 1.1 0 MINOR 29/12 PM 7.1/ 7.6 1.2/ 1.7 1.4/ 1.9 0 NONE 30/12 AM 7.6/ 8.1 1.7/ 2.2 0.8/ 1.3 0 MINOR 30/01 PM 6.8/ 7.3 0.9/ 1.4 1.3/ 1.8 0 NONE EAST ROCKAWAY INLET AT ATLANTIC BEACH NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 7.0 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 3.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/10 AM 5.1/ 5.6 0.1/ 0.6 0.4/ 0.9 2-3 NONE 28/10 PM 6.7/ 7.2 1.7/ 2.2 0.9/ 1.4 5-6 MINOR 29/11 AM 5.2/ 5.7 0.2/ 0.8 0.8/ 1.3 6 NONE 29/11 PM 6.2/ 6.8 1.3/ 1.8 0.8/ 1.3 5 MINOR 30/12 PM 5.4/ 5.9 0.4/ 0.9 1.0/ 1.5 4-5 NONE REYNOLDS CHANNEL AT POINT LOOKOUT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.8 FT, MODERATE 6.8 FT, MAJOR 7.8 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/10 AM 4.9/ 5.4 0.2/ 0.7 1.0/ 1.5 3 NONE 28/10 PM 6.4/ 6.9 1.7/ 2.2 1.6/ 2.0 6-7 MINOR 29/11 AM 5.4/ 5.9 0.7/ 1.1 1.6/ 2.0 7-8 NONE 29/11 PM 6.0/ 6.5 1.3/ 1.8 1.5/ 2.0 7 MINOR 30/12 PM 5.4/ 5.9 0.7/ 1.1 1.7/ 2.2 6 NONE HUDSON BAY AT FREEPORT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 6.5 FT, MAJOR 7.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.4 FT, MODERATE 1.9 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/11 AM 5.0/ 5.5 0.4/ 0.9 1.8/ 2.2 0-1 NONE 28/11 PM 6.2/ 6.7 1.7/ 2.2 2.2/ 2.7 1 MIN-MOD 29/12 PM 5.6/ 6.1 1.0/ 1.5 2.5/ 3.0 1 NONE 30/12 AM 6.1/ 6.6 1.5/ 2.0 2.2/ 2.7 1 MINOR 30/01 PM 5.6/ 6.1 1.0/ 1.5 2.5/ 3.0 1 NONE
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Brunswick by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Brunswick County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Alcona, Arenac, Iosco by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 10:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-29 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Alcona; Arenac; Iosco BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Presque Isle, Alpena, Alcona, Iosco and Arenac Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions along the Lake Huron shoreline.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Alpena, Presque Isle by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 10:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Alpena; Presque Isle BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Presque Isle, Alpena, Alcona, Iosco and Arenac Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions along the Lake Huron shoreline.
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Brunswick by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 11:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Brunswick County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. A moderate west to east longshore current is possible at times.
Special Weather Statement issued for Childress, Cottle, Motley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Childress; Cottle; Motley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN CHILDRESS...COTTLE AND EAST CENTRAL MOTLEY COUNTIES UNTIL 515 AM CDT At 439 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles north of Tell to near Cee Vee to 10 miles southwest of Northfield. Movement was east at 50 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Childress, Paducah, Cee Vee, Kirkland, Swearingen and Hackberry.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Donley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 19:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Donley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR DONLEY COUNTY At 719 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of Clarendon, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Clarendon, Hedley and Lelia Lake. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Alcona, Alpena, Arenac, Iosco, Presque Isle by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Alcona; Alpena; Arenac; Iosco; Presque Isle BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Presque Isle, Alpena, Alcona, Iosco and Arenac Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions along the Lake Huron shoreline.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 01:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CLAY COUNTY At 119 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southeast of Windthorst, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Windthorst, southwestern Lake Arrowhead, Shannon and Joy. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cotton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 22:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Cotton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN COTTON...NORTHWESTERN CLAY AND NORTHEASTERN WICHITA COUNTIES At 1020 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Burkburnett, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Northern Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Randlett, Sheppard AFB, Taylor, Charlie and Cashion. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Southwest Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-29 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Target Area: Southwest Suffolk HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Southwest Suffolk County. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, from 6 AM EDT this morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline with the high tide cycle late tonight.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Eastland, Erath by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 12:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection stay inside a sturdy structure and keep away from windows. Target Area: Eastland; Erath A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ERATH AND NORTHEASTERN EASTLAND COUNTIES At 1212 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles west of Huckabay, or 15 miles southeast of Ranger, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include Huckabay. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Comanche by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 11:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection stay inside a sturdy structure and keep away from windows. Target Area: Comanche A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN COMANCHE COUNTY At 1155 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gustine, or 10 miles east of Comanche, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include Gustine. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Ocean, Eastern Monmouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-30 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM EDT SUNDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Atlantic coastal portions of Monmouth and Ocean Counties in New Jersey. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 5 AM EDT Sunday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from Saturday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized moderate flooding cannot be ruled out with tonight`s high tide. There is a better chance for moderate flooding with Saturday night`s high tide. An upgrade to a coastal flood warning may be required if confidence in moderate flooding increases. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Watson Creek at Manasquan MLLW Categories - Minor 5.7 ft, Moderate 6.7 ft, Major 7.7 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 28/10 PM 6.7 2.3 1.1 Moderate 29/11 AM 6.2 1.8 1.7 Minor 29/11 PM 6.9 2.5 1.6 Moderate 30/12 PM 5.8 1.4 1.5 Minor 31/12 AM 5.8 1.4 0.8 Minor Sandy Hook Bay at Sandy Hook MLLW Categories - Minor 6.7 ft, Moderate 7.7 ft, Major 8.7 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 28/11 PM 7.6 2.4 1.5 Minor 29/11 AM 6.6 1.4 1.7 None 29/11 PM 7.4 2.2 1.5 Minor 30/12 PM 6.2 1.0 1.4 None 31/12 AM 6.2 1.0 0.7 None Barnegat Bay at Barnegat Light MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.0 ft, Moderate 2.0 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 28/10 PM 4.5 2.0 1.4 Moderate 29/11 AM 4.0 1.5 1.8 Minor 29/11 PM 4.8 2.3 1.9 Moderate 30/12 PM 3.6 1.1 1.5 Minor 31/12 AM 3.5 1.0 0.8 Minor
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Southwest Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-29 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Target Area: Southwest Suffolk HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. For the, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Southwest Suffolk County. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, from 6 AM EDT this morning through Saturday evening. For the, from this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. GREAT SOUTH BAY AT LINDENHURST NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.1 FT, MODERATE 3.6 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/12 AM 1.9/ 2.3 0.4/ 0.9 0.2/ 0.7 0 NONE 28/01 PM 1.9/ 2.3 0.4/ 0.9 0.6/ 1.1 1 NONE 29/01 AM 2.8/ 3.4 1.4/ 1.9 1.3/ 1.8 1 MINOR 29/01 PM 2.6/ 3.1 1.1/ 1.6 1.3/ 1.8 1 NONE 30/01 AM 2.7/ 3.2 1.3/ 1.8 1.3/ 1.8 1 NONE GREAT SOUTH BAY AT WEST SAYVILLE NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 2.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/12 AM 1.7/ 2.2 0.4/ 0.9 0.4/ 0.9 0 NONE 28/01 PM 1.5/ 2.0 0.2/ 0.7 0.6/ 1.1 1 NONE 29/02 AM 2.7/ 3.2 1.4/ 1.9 1.4/ 1.9 1 NONE 29/02 PM 2.2/ 2.7 0.9/ 1.4 1.3/ 1.8 1 NONE 30/02 AM 2.6/ 3.1 1.3/ 1.8 1.4/ 1.9 1 NONE GREAT SOUTH BAY AT WATCH HILL/FIRE ISLAND NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.1 FT, MODERATE 3.6 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 2.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/12 AM 1.6/ 2.0 0.2/ 0.7 0.1/ 0.6 0 NONE 28/01 PM 1.3/ 1.8 -0.2/ 0.3 0.2/ 0.7 1 NONE 29/02 AM 2.7/ 3.2 1.4/ 1.9 1.3/ 1.8 1-2 NONE 29/02 PM 2.0/ 2.5 0.6/ 1.1 1.0/ 1.5 2 NONE 30/02 AM 2.6/ 3.1 1.2/ 1.7 1.1/ 1.6 1 NONE MORICHES BAY AT EAST MORICHES NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.4 FT, MODERATE 5.4 FT, MAJOR 6.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.8 FT, MAJOR 3.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/10 PM 3.2/ 3.7 0.6/ 1.1 0.2/ 0.7 0-1 NONE 28/10 AM 2.7/ 3.2 0.1/ 0.6 0.5/ 1.0 0-1 NONE 28/11 PM 4.0/ 4.5 1.5/ 2.0 1.2/ 1.7 1 NONE 29/12 PM 3.4/ 3.9 0.8/ 1.3 1.3/ 1.8 1 NONE 30/12 AM 3.9/ 4.4 1.3/ 1.8 1.1/ 1.6 1 NONE