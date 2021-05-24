Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-29 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Target Area: Kings (Brooklyn); Southern Nassau; Southern Queens HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Southern Nassau, Kings (Brooklyn) and Southern Queens Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 1 AM EDT Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 6 AM EDT this morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding is expected in the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Some roads and low lying properties including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience minor flooding. Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally moderate flooding in some of the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline along the South Shore Back Bays. Additional minor coastal flooding is possible with the Saturday night high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. ROCKAWAY INLET NY NEAR FLOYD BENNETT FIELD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.3 FT, MODERATE 8.3 FT, MAJOR 9.3 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/10 AM 6.1/ 6.6 0.5/ 1.0 0.7/ 1.1 2 NONE 28/10 PM 7.5/ 8.0 1.9/ 2.3 0.9/ 1.4 2-3 MINOR 29/11 AM 6.8/ 7.3 1.2/ 1.7 1.6/ 2.0 3 NONE 29/11 PM 7.2/ 7.7 1.6/ 2.0 1.0/ 1.5 3 MINOR 30/12 PM 6.5/ 7.0 0.9/ 1.4 1.4/ 1.9 2 NONE JAMAICA BAY AT INWOOD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.5 FT, MODERATE 8.2 FT, MAJOR 9.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/11 AM 6.5/ 7.0 0.6/ 1.1 0.6/ 1.1 0 NONE 28/11 PM 7.8/ 8.4 2.0/ 2.5 0.7/ 1.1 0 MINOR 29/12 PM 7.1/ 7.6 1.2/ 1.7 1.4/ 1.9 0 NONE 30/12 AM 7.6/ 8.1 1.7/ 2.2 0.8/ 1.3 0 MINOR 30/01 PM 6.8/ 7.3 0.9/ 1.4 1.3/ 1.8 0 NONE EAST ROCKAWAY INLET AT ATLANTIC BEACH NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 7.0 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 3.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/10 AM 5.1/ 5.6 0.1/ 0.6 0.4/ 0.9 2-3 NONE 28/10 PM 6.7/ 7.2 1.7/ 2.2 0.9/ 1.4 5-6 MINOR 29/11 AM 5.2/ 5.7 0.2/ 0.8 0.8/ 1.3 6 NONE 29/11 PM 6.2/ 6.8 1.3/ 1.8 0.8/ 1.3 5 MINOR 30/12 PM 5.4/ 5.9 0.4/ 0.9 1.0/ 1.5 4-5 NONE REYNOLDS CHANNEL AT POINT LOOKOUT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.8 FT, MODERATE 6.8 FT, MAJOR 7.8 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/10 AM 4.9/ 5.4 0.2/ 0.7 1.0/ 1.5 3 NONE 28/10 PM 6.4/ 6.9 1.7/ 2.2 1.6/ 2.0 6-7 MINOR 29/11 AM 5.4/ 5.9 0.7/ 1.1 1.6/ 2.0 7-8 NONE 29/11 PM 6.0/ 6.5 1.3/ 1.8 1.5/ 2.0 7 MINOR 30/12 PM 5.4/ 5.9 0.7/ 1.1 1.7/ 2.2 6 NONE HUDSON BAY AT FREEPORT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 6.5 FT, MAJOR 7.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.4 FT, MODERATE 1.9 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/11 AM 5.0/ 5.5 0.4/ 0.9 1.8/ 2.2 0-1 NONE 28/11 PM 6.2/ 6.7 1.7/ 2.2 2.2/ 2.7 1 MIN-MOD 29/12 PM 5.6/ 6.1 1.0/ 1.5 2.5/ 3.0 1 NONE 30/12 AM 6.1/ 6.6 1.5/ 2.0 2.2/ 2.7 1 MINOR 30/01 PM 5.6/ 6.1 1.0/ 1.5 2.5/ 3.0 1 NONE