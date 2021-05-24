MoF, Dubai SME sign an MoU to support entrepreneurs and SMEs
MoF, Dubai SME sign an MoU to support entrepreneurs and SMEs. As part of its continuous efforts to support the business sector and advance comprehensive and sustainable development in the country, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai SME, an integrated division of Dubai's Department of Economic Development (Dubai Economy). H.E. Mariam Al Amiri, Undersecretary, Financial Management Sector at MoF and Saeed Matar Al Marri, Deputy CEO of Dubai SME, signed the MoU which seeks to support entrepreneurs and SME owners in the country.www.marketscreener.com