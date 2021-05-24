MoF, Dubai SME sign an MoU to support entrepreneurs and SMEs

The GCC region is currently experiencing a renassaince of fintech startups, encouraging and aiding towards the development of the region’s growing fintech ecosystem. Abdullah Soomro is the CEO of My Book Qatar, one of the most popular ‘discover and save’ apps in Qatar, that is accepted at over 1,000 outlets in the country. Using its platform, My Book provides customer solutions to large organisations including financial services companies, banks, real estate companies, insurance companies, and telecom operators among others. It is now working on a proposition in the fintech space.