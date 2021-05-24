newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

IEA highlights solar’s dependence on Chinese copper processing

By Max Hall
pv-magazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile much has been written about the global supply squeezes on cobalt and lithium which are expected to be driven by the rise of electric vehicles (EVs) and large scale battery storage, a minerals supply chain report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) has highlighted the solar industry's dependence on copper.

www.pv-magazine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iea#Copper Mining#Energy System#Solar Cells#Energy Production#Global Output#Power Production#Solar Capacity#Electricity Production#Iea#Chinese#Hjt#Southeast Asian#Gaas#Chilean#Codelco#Anglo Swiss#Freeport Mcmoran#Mexican#Southern Copper Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Country
Chile
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Solar Power
Country
China
Related
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

METALS-Copper rises on Biden's budget plans, Chile supply threat

HANOI, May 28 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper advanced on Friday as traders bet on prospects of a massive U.S. federal spending, while supply concerns in Chile also lent support to prices. Copper is often termed as the bellwether of the global economy and also widely used in infrastructure projects. U.S....
Energy Industryrenewablesnow.com

Auctioned wind power rebounds to almost 7 GW in Q1 2021 - GWEC

May 28 (Renewables Now) - Almost 7 GW of wind power capacity was awarded in auctions around the world in the first quarter of 2021, a rebound from a year earlier when the first wave of the pandemic led to only 2.7 GW auctioned, the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) said on Thursday.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

C&I sector in Sub-Saharan Africa embraces captive solar solutions

Some of the reasons why the C&I consumer segment has tapped into captive solar solutions (energy for its own consumption) include:. To reduce electricity costs: Grid tariffs are often high in Sub-Saharan Africa, even for C&I customers, mainly due to the high cost of importing fuels, high losses in the Transmission & Distribution network as well as the use of costly emergency diesel plants. This has resulted in high electricity costs for the C&I consumer segment which on average consumes more than 100kWh every month. In a bid to reduce this cost and improve bottom lines, several C&I customers have invested in captive solar solutions, which is believed to provide a cheaper source of power. In 2018, BloombergNEF estimated that the average price for a 250-kW solar captive project was between US$0.10 – 0.14/ kWh vs. more than $0.25/kWh in countries such as Ghana for commercial customers connected to the grid.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

South Korea deployed 1 GW of solar in Q1 2021

South Korea saw the deployment of 1,017 MW of new PV systems in the first three months of the year, according to new statistics released by the Korean Energy Agency. “Solar PV installed capacity has been increasing by 1 GW per quarter since 2020 until now, so this growth is not that remarkable — and it's still insufficient to achieve the Korean government's goal of 20% renewable generation by 2030,” Kyungrak Kwon, renewables program director at Seoul-based NGO Solutions for Our Climate, told pv magazine.
Energy Industryihsmarkit.com

EU seeks share of China-centric solar, wind supply chains

Most solar and wind power component manufacturing takes place beyond Europe's borders, but businesses and political leaders are looking to grow the continent's share to protect its energy transition. The European Commission (EC) laid out a policy proposal geared in part towards creating stronger local supply chains for wind and...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Tlou considers move into hydrogen

The company said it was well-positioned to produce hydrogen, giving its natural gas reserves and solar power potential in Botswana. Sydney-listed Tlou Energy, which is looking to develop coalbed methane (CBM) in Botswana, has said it is drawing up a strategy for producing hydrogen. "The hydrogen economy is rapidly developing...
Energy Industrykitco.com

The future of US lithium supply

"The world's future energy course is being charted today because of the ramifications of peak oil and a need to reduce our carbon footprints. A whole new industry – a global wide automotive and industrial lithium-ion battery industry – is going to be built." April 17th 2010, Richard Mills, aheadoftheherd.com.
Energy Industrynorthernminer.com

Lithium outlook ‘bright as ever’ – Fitch report

Over the next ten years, the outlook for the lithium sector is “as bright as ever” amid fast production and demand growth, a new report from Fitch Solutions and Country Risk shows. The global acceleration towards decarbonisation, the electrification of vehicles and energy storage continues. It provides a backdrop for...
Industryspglobal.com

Brazil's CBMM boosts ferroniobium capacity to meet tech demand growth: exec

FeNb demand set to grow in auto, renewable energy applications. London — Brazilian niobium and ferroniobium producer CBMM has completed a $555 million expansion of its ferroniobium plant in Araxa, Minas Gerais state in southeast Brazil, which will allow it to increase sales of the ferroalloy to meet growing demand from the global automotive, renewable energy and electronics sectors, a company executive told S&P Global Platts.
Energy Industryh2-view.com

Tlou Energy developing hydrogen strategy for Botswana and Southern Africa

Tlou Energy is focused on delivering a hydrogen strategy to bring renewable power to Botswana and southern Africa through the exploration and development of gas, solar and hydrogen. The hydrogen strategy is being developed to complement the company’s gas-to-power project. With the hydrogen economy rapidly growing, multiple business opportunities could...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Solar and wind to clean the US power grid

In order to clean the U.S. power grid, wind, solar and energy storage professionals will need to deploy more than a terawatt of additional clean electricity capacity. No problem, drill sergeant! The developers are at the ready!. According to power plant waiting lists around the country, more than half of...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Talesun Solar to Supply 127 MW to CPV in the US

The China Jiangsu based leading PV module manufacturer, Talesun Solar announced recently that the company has signed agreement with leading electric power generation development and asset management company, Competitive Power Ventures (CPV), for 127MW PV module supply to Maple Hill Solar, a solar power generation facility in Portage Township, Pennsylvania State.
Energy Industryrenewablesnow.com

Sembcorp to quadruple renewables capacity to 10 GW by 2025

May 27 (Renewables Now) - Singapore-based Sembcorp Industries Ltd (SGX:U96) today unveiled a strategic plan to shift its portfolio from brown to green that includes quadrupling renewable energy capacity to 10 GW by 2025 from 2.6 GW in 2020. The company, which following the demerger with Sembcorp Marine in September...
Energy IndustryThe Guardian

Oman plans to build world’s largest green hydrogen plant

Oman is planning to build one of the largest green hydrogen plants in the world in a move to make the oil-producing nation a leader in renewable energy technology. Construction is scheduled to start in 2028 in Al Wusta governorate on the Arabian Sea. It will be built in stages, with the aim to be at full capacity by 2038, powered by 25 gigawatts of wind and solar energy.