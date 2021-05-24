newsbreak-logo
China crypto mining business hit by Beijing crackdown, bitcoin tumbles

Cover picture for the articleSHANGHAI (Reuters) -Cryptocurrency miners, including HashCow and BTC.TOP, have halted all or part of their China operations after Beijing intensified a crackdown on bitcoin mining and trading, hammering digital currencies amid heightened global regulatory scrutiny. A State Council committee led by Vice Premier Liu He announced the crackdown late on...

Currencies

Bank of Japan governor slams Bitcoin, questions its usage in settlements

Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda questioned Bitcoin’s use case during an interview yesterday, business news outlet Bloomberg reported. The bank is currently testing a ‘digital yen,’ the digital version of its fiat currency, but remains shaky on the topic of cryptocurrencies. “Most of the trading is speculative and volatility...
Agriculture

China renews push to allow land rights as collateral to modernise farms

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese regulators on Tuesday stepped up efforts to finance the modernisation of farms and widen the range of collateral to back bank loans to the agricultural sector to include rights to the use of some communal land. Qualified agricultural firms are encouraged to issue bonds and list...
Currencies

Japan’s Top Central Banker: Bitcoin is 'Barely Used' for Settlements

In an interview with Bloomberg on Thursday, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said that the vast majority of Bitcoin trading is “speculative and volatility is extraordinarily high.”. Recent price movements add weight to Kuroda’s claim. Bitcoin has fallen by 8% in the past day to $36,187 and by 11.31%...
TheStreet

Ebang International: Crackdown On Bitcoin Mining Has No Direct Or Immediate Impact On The Company

HANGZHOU, China, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EBON, the "Company"), a blockchain technology company, today issued a statement on the changes in regulatory landscape in China and their impact on the Company. As China's central government recently intensified a crackdown on bitcoin mining and trading, Ebang International Holdings, Inc. stressed in a latest statement that the crackdown has no direct or immediate impact on the company by highlighting for its shareholders the distinctions between its business and the impact of the China government's policy.
Economy

China Seeks to Slow Yuan Gains With Weaker-Than-Expected Fixing

(Bloomberg) -- China signaled the yuan’s recent appreciation, which has taken it to a three-year high against the dollar, is too rapid with a weaker-than-expected reference rate. The People’s Bank of China set the fixing at 6.3858 per dollar, compared with the average estimate of 6.3837 in a Bloomberg survey...
Currencies

Official foreign exchange rates in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, May 28 (Xinhua) -- The following are official foreign exchange rates against Uzbek soums released by the Central Bank of Uzbekistan on Friday, which will take effect on next Monday. Currency Unit Averaged. U.S. Dollar 1 10,580.65. Euro 1 12,893.58. Russian Ruble 1 143.88. Chinese Yuan 1 1,661.66. Japanese...
Currencies

Central bankers downplay cryptos as market consolidates

Bitcoin price momentum continues to fail at 200-day simple moving average (SMA), constructing symmetrical triangle. Ethereum price momentum stalls at the tactically important 50-day SMA, but overall price structure remains positive. XRP price drops below neckline of a head-shoulders pattern on the four-hour chart, introducing new short-term risk. Bitcoin price...
Stocks

Bitcoin Falls 8% After Sudden Market Crash

Bitcoin, the world’s top cryptocurrency, fell 8% to $36,300 today. Bitcoin's price hit highs of $40,000 yesterday shortly after President Biden announced that the US will spend $6 trillion in the next year to save the economy from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s the highest sustained US government spending since World War II.
Economy

BUZZ-COMMENT-PBOC's liberating of yuan to market forces is unusual

China's central bank is known to stick to its guns, especially when controlling the yuan. Yet the People's Bank of China on Wednesday resisted enforcing its mantra of currency stability, allowing the CNY to rush higher after it breached 6.4000 for the first time since June 2018. May 27 (Reuters)...
Markets

How China Rivals Elon Musk in Rattling Crypto Markets

Not much moves cryptocurrency markets like Elon Musk tweets -- except, perhaps, the idea of another crackdown in China, the world’s second-largest economy. From a trading ban on domestic exchanges to squeezes on power-consuming digital currency miners, Chinese regulators have tried to tamp down risks related to the stratospheric rise of Bitcoin and its peers for years. However, a recent spate of official warnings has unnerved traders anew, even though some appear to reiterate previous positions. While the statements can be tough to decipher, they seem to indicate that China is watching crypto closely and could take further steps to rein it in as President Xi Jinping seeks to reduce financial risk in the economy and meet the country’s ambitious goals for combating climate change.
Economy

China’s yuan rises to strongest since ‘16 versus basket of peers

The yuan’s rally gathered pace on Thursday, with the Chinese currency climbing to its strongest level since March 2016 against a basket of trading partners. The yuan rose 0.2% versus a group of 24 exchange rates to 98 points, surpassing its previous peak from 2018, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Against the dollar, the Chinese currency was up 0.2% to 6.3779 at 5:24 p.m. local time.
Reuters

Yuan advances to new 3-yr high as PBOC yet to show discomfort with recent gains

SHANGHAI, May 27 (Reuters) - China's yuan advanced further to a new three-year high against the dollar on Thursday, as investors increased their bets on further strength in the Chinese unit after the Chinese central bank appeared not to show discomfort with recent gains. Before market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.403 per dollar, 69 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4099. Traders and analysts said the market had been carefully gauging the gap between their forecasts and the official guidance rates after the yuan breached the psychologically important 6.4 per dollar level this week to see whether the central bank would start to rein in the currency's strength. If the midpoint was fixed on the weaker side of the market consensus and showed huge forecast error, that could mean the central bank was not happy with rapid gains this week to rise across the key level, said a trader at a foreign bank. On Thursday, official fixing was 6 pips firmer than Reuters' estimate of 6.4036. Absence of discomfort with yuan strength in the midpoint fixing pushed the spot price higher. The onshore yuan opened at 6.3935 per dollar and strengthened to a high of 6.3854, the strongest level since May 25, 2018. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.3861, 54 pips firmer than the previous late session close. "The biggest negative impact of yuan appreciation is to reduce export competitiveness, but recovery of global supply is still on the way," said Zhang Yu, chief analyst at Huachuang Securities. "(Chinese) exports remain strong and bargaining power is sufficient. The stronger yuan has not caused significant damage to export competitiveness since the second half of last year." Several traders said bullish bets on the yuan quickly grew, as seen in the options market. One-month risk reversals for the dollar against the yuan onshore, a gauge that measures the premium paid for calls over puts, plunged to -0.35 this week, the lowest since January. A negative reading suggested rising bets over yuan appreciation than depreciation. At midday, the global dollar index fell to 90.037 from the previous close of 90.073, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.3794 per dollar. The yuan market at 0401 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.403 6.4099 0.11% Spot yuan 6.3861 6.3915 0.08% Divergence from -0.26% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.23% Spot change since 2005 29.60% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.05 97.75 0.3 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 90.037 90.073 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.3794 0.11% * Offshore 6.532 -1.97% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith)
World

Indonesia, Mauritius explore central bank digital currencies

On Tuesday Indonesia said it was exploring the possibility of issuing a digital Rupiah and yesterday Mauritius confirmed it has plans for a central bank digital currency (CBDC). A statement from the Bank Indonesia said that it was investigating both the concept and potential technologies but has not decided whether...
Economy

China Eases Offshore Funding Limit for Foreign Banks

China’s central bank raised the limit on how much smaller lenders and foreign banks operating in the country can borrow offshore, a move that will ease a funding shortfall and give a push to expansion plans for firms such as HSBC Holdings Plc. Their ability to borrow outside of China...
Markets

Executives from China's Largest Bitcoin Mining Firms Speak About Regulatory Crackdown

During the course of the week, the cryptocurrency community has been focused on China and the country’s Financial Stability Board detailing that it aims to crack down on the bitcoin mining sector. Following the statements from Chinese officials and a few crypto businesses abandoning services in the region, executives from some of China’s largest bitcoin mining companies have openly discussed the situation.
Economy

China's debt clampdown raises risk of defaults

Beijing [China], May 27 (ANI): China's debt clampdown has raised the risk of a wave of defaults among the country's heavily indebted local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) for the first time, causing concern in financial markets. The central government has set a modest economic growth target of above 6 per...
Currencies

US Dollar to Chinese Yuan USD/CNY

Economies.com provides the exchange rate of US Dollar to Chinese Yuan (Symbol USD/CNY) including the last, high, low, open and close prices and the rate of change in addition to the currency converter and charts. Economies.com offers quotes of international currencies among them those traded in the Forex market.