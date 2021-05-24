newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Novolipetsk Steel : Sustainalytics upgrades NLMK Group's ESG rating

marketscreener.com
 4 days ago

NLMK Group, a global steel company, is proud to announce that Sustainalytics has upgraded its ESG risk rating to 28.1 (the lower the score, the better a company is at managing ESG matters). NLMK is currently ranked among the top 5 out of over 140 steel companies analyzed by Sustainalytics.

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Novolipetsk Steel#Esg#United States Steel#Construction Equipment#Nlmk Group#Esg#Nlmk Group Nlmk Group#Company#The Moscow Stock Exchange#The London Stock Exchange#Sustainalytics Upgrades#Industries#Production Facilities#Managing Esg Matters#Russia#Offshore Wind Turbines#Methodology#Interest Rates#Europe#Rub1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Outlook on the Coking Coal Global Market to 2026

The “Global Coking Coal Market 2021“report offers an incredible assessment of the Global Coking Coal market to grasp the current example of the market and reasons the ordinary market design for the Coking Coal promote Giving a solid evaluation of the possible effect of the progressing COVID-19 in the going with coming years, the report covers key methodologies and plans coordinated by the Coking Coal market extensive players to guarantee their embodiment flawless in the overall competition. With the accessibility of this careful report, the customers can without a truly noteworthy stretch settle on an educated decision about their business benefits keeping watch.
Industrycargofacts.com

Introducing the CF EMEA 2021 European trade panel

Cargo Facts EMEA 2021 will explore the topic of European trade during a virtual roundtable discussion titled “European Trade 2021”. The panel will be available to conference participants on-demand on Thursday, June 3, during this year’s virtual presentation of Cargo Facts EMEA. The featured panelists include:. Freddie Overton, Regional Commercial...
Industryspglobal.com

ING leads banking industry group to decarbonize steel sector

Banks led by ING and including Citi, Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered and UniCredit have formed a working group to help decarbonize the steel sector and achieve net-zero steelmaking by 2050. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The banks are all major lenders...
IndustryLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Signature Aviation acquisition by Blackstone gets court nod

Signature Aviation PLC - aviation services company headquartered in London - Says High Court of Justice of England & Wales sanctions the acquisition of the company by Brown Bidco Ltd. Friday is likely to be the last day of trading in Signature shares. They are expected to be suspended from trading on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday next week, with de-listing on Wednesday. The USD4.73 billion takeover offer was agreed back in February. Brown Bidco is a newly formed company indirectly owned by Blackstone Infrastructure, Blackstone Core Equity, Global Infrastructure Partners and Cascade Investment LLC.
Businessrenewablesnow.com

Danish co Green Hydrogen Systems plans IPO to back growth

May 27 (Renewables Now) - Green Hydrogen Systems, the Danish manufacturer of electrolysers for green hydrogen production, is seeking to list on Nasdaq Copenhagen to back the launch of new products and support its growth. The company on Thursday announced its plan for the contemplated initial public offering (IPO), which...
BusinessLife Style Extra

SDI Group Regulatory News (SDI)

("SDI", the "Company", or the "Group") SDI Group plc, the AIM quoted group focused on the design and manufacture of scientific and technology products for use in digital imaging and sensing and control applications, announces that it received notification on 26 May 2021, that on that same day Ken Ford, Chairman of the Company, sold 500,000 ordinary shares* of 1 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), at a price of 183.15 pence per Ordinary Share.
Grocery & Supermaketbaseballnewssource.com

Erste Group Upgrades Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) to Hold

Shares of OTCMKTS DNOPY opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78. Dino Polska has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. About Dino Polska. Dino Polska SA,...
Marketstricitytribuneusa.com

High Carbon Bearing Steel Market and Ecosystem Segmentation, Opportunities and Companies (OVAKO, Sanyo Special Steel, CITIC Special Steel Group, DongbeiSpecialSteel, More)

The market study on the global High Carbon Bearing Steel market will encompass the entire ecosystem of the industry, covering major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, and the major countries falling under those regions. Firstly, the High Carbon Bearing Steel Market Report...
Businesskitco.com

Russia’s Polymetal achieves prime status in ISS ESG corporate rating

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Polymetal noted that the ISS ESG Corporate Rating is a holistic, annual review of how companies implement and...
Energy Industrysaurenergy.com

Green Firm Vena Energy Bags $500 mn Credit Facility from 8 lenders

Vena Energy announced yesterday that it has signed its first sustainability-linked revolving credit facility of JPY52.8 billion (approximately US$500 million) from eight lenders including BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, DBS Bank Ltd, ING Bank, MUFG, Intesa, SMBC and Mizuho. The company is an independent power producer and an integrated pure-renewable...
Businesshomecaremag.com

Belluscura Starts Trading on U.K. Alternative Investment Market

LONDON, U.K. & PLANO, Texas (May 28, 2021)—Belluscura plc, a medical device developer focused on lightweight and portable oxygen enrichment technology, announced that admission to trading on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) will take place, and dealings will commence at 8:00 a.m. today under the ticker BELL and ISIN GB00BD3B8Z11. AIM is a sub-market of the London Stock Exchange.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Uniper to supply bio-LNG for transport

Uniper's LNG-for-transport subsidiary is to start selling carbon-neutral LNG in Germany from late 2022 following a deal with a biomethane maker. (Image credit: Uniper.) Uniper's transport-fuel LNG subsidiary Liqvis is to start buying carbon-neutral bio-LNG from EnviTec Biogas from Q3 2022, the Fortum-owned German company said May 27. The bio-LNG will be produced at the biogas plant in Gustrow which so far has been used to make biomethane.
Businessoedigital.com

Former MHI Vestas Offshore Wind CEO Takes Helm at Aker Offshore Wind

Philippe Kavafyan, the former CEO of offshore wind turbine manufacturer MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the recently established Norwegian offshore wind developer Aker Offshore Wind. Aker Offshore Wind said Kavafyan would deploy his vast experience from the wind industry to accelerate the deepwater wind...
Stocksdrpgazette.com

Oil & Gas Stock Gainers: NASDAQ:CLNE, NASDAQ:USWS, NASDAQ:RCON

Following are the key gainers in the Oil & Gas Sector on Wednesday. Be sure to put them on your momentum watch list. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) is one of the biggest gainers in the Oil & Gas sector as the stock is up by 4.59% to $7.59. So far more than 3.14 million shares exchanged hands, compared to its average volume of 6.77 million. The stock opened at $7.71 and moved within a range of $ 7.67 – 8.10. The stock has fallen about 32% over the past month, but up 275% in the past year. The company reported a loss of a penny in the first quarter. Clean Energy operates more than 550 stations providing liquid and compressed natural gas for fleets across North America.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Liberum Capital Increases DWF Group (LON:DWF) Price Target to GBX 105

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a report on Tuesday. LON:DWF opened at GBX 104.50 ($1.37) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 87.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 84.21. The stock has a market cap of £339.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.21. DWF Group has a 12 month low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 107 ($1.40).
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Steel Section Market Future Scenario, Growth rate, Market Segmentation, and Industrial Opportunities to 2026

“Global Steel Section Market 2021“report includes key market analysis, market drivers, industry constraints, competitive developments, and market trends. Steel Section Market analyzes each market segment and its applications, regulatory environment, technology, market projections, and market shares. A complete geographical analysis of the market is also presented in the report.Steel Section Market Size research report offers the market definition, market shares, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in an extensive format. On the basis of Type, the market is further categorized into Based on the regions, Steel Section Analyzer Market is distributed into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The historical time period that is considered in the report is from 2016 to 2021. The base year is considered 2021. The forecast years are 2021 to 2029. This market’s competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their research. The revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with detailed information. Additionally, it provides information on the long-term implications of the COVID-19 virus outbreak for further understanding of growth prospects.