The weather is warming up around Sonoma County just in time for Memorial Day weekend with some places expected to see near record temperatures. By Monday, inland areas will have temperatures in the upper 80s or high 90s, according to the National Weather Service. That’s about 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Santa Rosa’s high temperature is expected to peak at 97 degrees, just shy of the May 31 record of 99 degrees set in 1924.