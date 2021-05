NAN PRICE: How have you been able to take your career experience and shift into this new role?. JENNIFER FELL: The work I did in healthcare had a lot to do with performance and quality improvement, the types of things that are innate in healthcare. After I’d been a foster parent for about a year and a half, I was able to step back and recognize some policies in place could be adjusted to impact children in a more powerful way and make a better difference.