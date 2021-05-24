Surprise Prem move edges closer as Man Utd tell attacker he’s free to leave

Daniel James appears to be closing on a move away from Old Trafford after a report claimed he has been told he can leave Manchester United this summer by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Wales winger arrived at Old Trafford two summers ago, just months after a move to Leeds United collapsed at the 11th hour. He has shown glimpses of his talent during his time with the Red Devils. However, he has never been considered a regular under Solskjaer.