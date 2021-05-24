newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Surprise Prem move edges closer as Man Utd tell attacker he's free to leave

By James Marshment
TEAMtalk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel James appears to be closing on a move away from Old Trafford after a report claimed he has been told he can leave Manchester United this summer by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Wales winger arrived at Old Trafford two summers ago, just months after a move to Leeds United collapsed at the 11th hour. He has shown glimpses of his talent during his time with the Red Devils. However, he has never been considered a regular under Solskjaer.

Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Manchester United: Solskjaer names his 24-man Europa League squad

There were only two names absent from the 24-man squad that travelled to Italy for their second leg encounter against AS Roma – missing are Daniel James and Anthony Martial. Despite missing two forwards in Daniel James and Anthony Martial for Thursday night’s Europa League showdown, Manchester United takes the trip to Rome with loads of confidence.
Premier Leagueplanetfootball.com

Comparing Jadon Sancho’s 2020-21 stats to Man Utd’s current forwards

Borussia Dortmund held firm over Manchester United‘s interest in Jadon Sancho last summer, but that doesn’t appear to have ended the transfer saga. Michael Zorc, Dortmund’s sporting director, has stated that there’s a “gentleman’s agreement” with Sancho to allow him to leave the club if the right offer comes in.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Liverpool, Man Utd eyeing Sporting CP attacker Pedro Goncalves

Sporting CP are pushing Pedro Goncalves to sign a new deal. Record says Liverpool, Manchester United and Juventus are all interested in the 22-year-old. Sporting, meanwhile, are eager to hand the player a new contract, raising his salary from €500k to €700k per season, and perhaps even changing his release clause from €60m to €80m.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Mark Helm leaving Man Utd along with four teammates

Manchester United are releasing five youngsters this summer. The Manchester Evening News says Mark Helm is set to leave. The 19-year-old midfielder does not see his contract at the club expire until June 2022, but it's understood the club and the player will seek an amicable agreement, to allow Helm to leave and find regular first team football in the coming months.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd ace Fernandes nicks Prem record from Lampard

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes surpassed Frank Lampard's Premier League record by scoring against Liverpool on Thursday night. The Portugal international's deflected strike off Nat Phillips opened the scoring at Old Trafford. Fernandes now has 28 goals to his name from 56 appearances across all competitions in 2020-21, which means...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

McAteer dismisses Man Utd as Prem runner up

Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer has dismissed Manchester United's second place. United 's spot in the top-four is secured and the club are expected to seal second spot in the Premier League, sitting four points above Leicester City with two games remaining. "If everything were normal this season, then I...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

INSIDER: Ajax leaving Sulemana to Man Utd

Ajax are being urged to step away from the battle with Manchester United for FC Nordsjaelland attacker Kamaldeen Sulemana. The 19 year-old Ghana international is a confirmed target for both clubs ahead of the summer market. Dutch pundit Mike Verweij can't see Ajax outbidding United for Sulemana and says they...
SoccerTribal Football

Major Man Utd investor admits Super League plans 'surprised and disappointed us'

Manchester United investor Nick Train admits he's been stunned by the behaviour of the club's owners over their Super League breakaway attempt. Train, whose Lindsell Train UK equity fund owns 27 per cent of the available A-shares on the New York Stock Exchange, effectively 7 per cent of the club, revealed he demanded a meeting with club executives after the ESL revelations last month and is now “considering the implications for our investment".
Premier League90min.com

Dayot Upamecano admits he wanted to accept Man Utd offer at 17

RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano, who has already agreed to join Bayern Munich this summer, has revealed that he rejected the chance to sign for Manchester United when he was just 17 despite initially being keen to accept the offer. Upamecano was in the youth ranks at French club Valenciennes...
Soccertrtworld.com

Zidane tells Real Madrid players that he's leaving the club

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has told his players he will leave the La Liga club at the end of the season. Zidane informed the players about his decision before last weekend's 2-2 La Liga draw at home with Sevilla where Real missed the chance to top the table, Spanish radio station Onda Cero reported on Saturday.
Soccer90min.com

Zinedine Zidane tells Real Madrid squad he is leaving at end of the season

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is understood to have told his players that he is leaving at the end of the season. The Frenchman has already walked away from Santiago Bernabeu once before, resigning from his post after securing a third successive Champions League triumph in 2018. He returned in March 2019 and clinched the league title a year later, but now looks destined to depart once again.