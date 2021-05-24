newsbreak-logo
Small Business

Help Your Favorite Local Spots Recover – Become a Spotter!

Cover picture for the articleMany small local businesses have been hit very hard by the pandemic. Often they don’t have the big pockets (and tax advantages) that multinationals have. Now that life is returning to normal in many cities, we think it’s more important than ever to support local business if want to avoid the ongoing Starbucksification in cities. Promoting locally owned businesses is what our locals in 80+ cities have been doing since 2008.

